Americans Sarah Sponcil and Terese Cannon took home the silver medal Sunday at the Volleyball World Cape Town Elite 16.

The sixth-seeded pair had a strong run through the tournament in South Africa but came up short in the final to seventh-seeded Talita Antunes and Thamela Coradeli of Brazi 22-20, 21-16. Sponcil, the Olympian who starred at UCLA, and Cannon, also an NCAA champion for USC, took home $20,000.

There were three other USA pairs in the tournament. Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss and Megan Kraft and Emily Stockman tied for fifth and Corinne Quiggle and Sarah Schermerhorn tied for 13th in the 16-pair main draw. Click here for more on the women’s winners from VolleyballWorld.com.

The men’s title went to top-seeded Norwegians Anders Mol and Christian Sorum, who beat sixth-seeded David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig of Sweden 21-19, 21-19. Click here for more on the men’s winners from VolleyballWorld.com.

There were two USA men’s pairs in the field. Taylor Crabb and Taylor Sander tied for 17th and Cody Caldwell and Travis Mewhirter lost their qualifier match.

Click here for the complete women’s results and here for the men’s, courtesy of BVBinfo.com.