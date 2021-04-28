Lilley, Skinner, Londot top VolleyballMag.com 2020/Spring 2021 All-American teams

The annual VolleyballMag.com All-American teams and top honors rarely mirror those of the AVCA, which come out during the NCAA national semifinals.

But this year, it’s a double-double for national-champion Kentucky.

That’s because our national player of the year is Kentucky senior setter Madison Lilley, a near unanimous selection among our panel of media members, volleyball experts, and coaches.

Kentucky, of course, won the NCAA championship and Lilley was the leader all season.

Our national coach of the year is Kentucky’s Craig Skinner, although Ohio State’s Jen Flynn Oldenburg and Washington’s Keegan Cook were right in the mix.

Our national freshman of the year is Ohio State’s Emily Londot, who was a big reason for the Buckeyes’ resurgence this spring.

Our panelists voted for no less than 21 first-teamers. But each of our teams has 14 players with the only mandate to the voters was that the first and second teams had to have both a setter and a libero.

We chose not to have an all-freshman team for this season that was split in two by the pandemic, but continue our tradition of breaking the traditional all-sports All-American mold and honoring a fourth team for the third consecutive year. And, as in those previous two years, we easily could have had a fifth.

Our sport is growing both in terms of numbers and talent at the highest levels. This was not an easy list to make and we congratulate every player on it.

2020 VolleyballMag.com All-Americans

First Team

Brionne Butler, Jr., MB, Texas

Grace Cleveland, Jr., OH, Purdue

Gabby Curry, Sr., L, Kentucky

Samantha Drechsel, Sr., OH, Washington

Dani Drews, Sr., OH, Utah

Logan Eggleston, Jr., OH, Texas

Sydney Hilley, Sr., S, Wisconsin

Madison Lilley, Sr., S, Kentucky

Kayla Lund, Sr., OH, Pitt

Dana Rettke, Sr., MB, Wisconsin

Stephanie Samedy, Sr., OH, Minnesota

Avery Skinner, Sr., OH, Kentucky

Lauren Stivrins, Sr., MB, Nebraska

Alli Stumler, Jr., OH, Kentucky

Second Team

Lauren Barnes, Sr., L, Wisconsin

T’ara Ceasar, Jr., OH, Florida

Kylie Deberg, Sr., OH, Missouri

Kaitlyn Hord, Jr., MB, Penn State

Nicole Lennon, Sr., OH, Rice

Emily Londot, Fr., RS, Ohio State

Lauren Matthews, Jr., MB, Western Kentucky

Chinaza Ndee, Sr., RS/MB, Pitt

Brooke Nuneviller, Jr., OH, Oregon

Jena Otec, Sr., L, Purdue

Ella May Powell, Jr., S, Washington

Yossiana Pressley, Jr., OH, Baylor

Lexi Sun, Sr., OH, Nebraska

Azhani Tealer, Soph., MB, Kentucky

Third Team

Whitney Bower, Soph., S, BYU

Mariana Brambilla, Jr., OH, Georgia Tech

Hayley Bush, Sr., S, Purdue

Tori Dilfer, Sr., S, Louisville

Zoe Fleck, Fr., L, UCLA

Thayer Hall, Jr., OH, Florida

Claire Hoffman, Jr., OH, Washington

Magda Jehlarova, Soph., MB, Washington State

Elizabeth Juhnke, Soph., OH, South Dakota

Mac May, Sr., OH, UCLA

McKenna Melville, Jr., OH, UCF

Annett Nemeth, Jr. OH, Coastal Carolina

Asjia O’Neal, Soph., MB, Texas

Jamie Peterson, Jr., OH, Dayton

Fourth Team

Rachel Ahrens, Jr., OH, Pepperdine

Abbey Bottomley, Sr., L, High Point

Paige Briggs, Soph., OH, Western Kentucky

Kennedy Eschenberg, Sr., MB, BYU

Molly Haggerty, Sr., OH, Wisconsin

Nicklin Hames, Jr., S, Nebraska

Mariena Hayden, Sr., OH, UNLV

Kenzie Koerber, Sr., RS, Utah

Grace Loberg, Sr., OH, Wisconsin

Morgan O’Brien, Grad., L, Texas

Mac Podraza, Soph., S, Ohio State

Devyn Robinson, Fr., RS, Wisconsin

Madi Skinner, Fr., OH, Kentucky

Anna Stevenson, Sr, MB, Louisville

Honorable Mention

Rylin Adams, Sr., OH, Weber State

Anota Adekunle, Jr., MB, Rice

Efrosini Alexakou, Jr., OH, St. John’s

Lexie Almodovar, Fr., OH, Dayton

Catie Baird, Fr., OH, Stanford

Taylen Ballard-Nixon, Sr., OH, BYU

Taylor Bannister, Sr., RS, LSU

Lydia Bartalo, Sr., OH, Denver

Julia Bergmann, Soph., OH, Georgia Tech

Rachel Bontrager, Sr., OH, Western Michigan

Melanie Brecka, Jr., RS, Kansas City

Edie Brewer, Sr., RS/S, North Carolina A&T

Haley Bush, Soph., OH, Drake

Gabby Blossom, Jr., S, Penn State

Brooke Botkin, Sr., OH, USC

Shanel Bramschreiber, Jr., L, Baylor

Holly Carlton, Sr., RS, Florida

Emma Clothier, So., MB, Florida State

Katie Crowe, Sr., OH, Purdue Fort Wayne

Leah Daniel, Jr., OH, Elon

Savannah Davison, Jr., OH, NM State

Lauren Deaton, Jr., OH, Samford

Anna DeBeer, Fr., OH, Louisville

Sharlissa de Jesus, Sr., OH, The Citadel

Emily DeWalt, Sr., S, Texas State

Nadia Dieudonne, Sr., S, Western Kentucky

Skylar Fields, Soph., OH, Texas

Janell Fitzgerald, Jr., OH, Texas State

Lauren Forte, Jr., MB, Florida

Jhenna Gabriel, Jr., S, Texas

Jillian Gillen, Soph., OH, Arkansas

Carly Graham, Jr., S, Rice

Gem Grimshaw, Jr., OH, Temple

Lauren Harrison, Soph., OH, Baylor

Petra Indrova, Soph., OH, Bowling Green

Abbie Jackson, So., OH, Houston

Stef Jankiewicz, Sr., S, Illinois State

Aiko Jones, Soph., RS, Louisville

Lena Kindermann, Jr., OH, Jacksonville State

Madi Kubik, Soph., OH, Nebraska

Taryn Knuth, Sr., MB, Florida State

Megan Kuper, Sr., OH, Lipscomb

Taylor Landfair, Fr., OH, Minnesota

Ashley Lewis, Sr., OH, Sam Houston

Olivia Lohmeier, Sr., OH, Morehead State

Alli Lowe, Sr., OH, Colgate

Elizaveta Lukianova, Sr., OH, Miami

Sofia Maldonado Diaz, Fr., OH, Arizona

Marlie Monsererz, Jr., S, Florida

Gloria Mutiri, Jr., RS, Oregon

Dani Nay, Soph., OH, Weber State

Chinaza Ndee, Sr., RS, Pitt

Caitlyn Newton, Sr., OH, Purdue

Charley Niego, Jr., OH, Notre Dame

Zoe Nunez, Jr., S, Notre Dame

Chiamaka Nwokolo, Soph., MB, Pitt

Asjia O’Neal, Soph., MB, Texas

Jonni Parker, Jr., RS, Penn State

Regan Pittman, Sr., MB, Minnesota

Hannah Pukis, Soph., S, Washington State

Rylee Rader, Fr., MB, Ohio State

Rachelle Rastelli, Jr., RS, St. John’s

Shannon Scully, Sr., OH, Pepperdine

Erin Shomaker, Soph., OH, FGCU

Zyonn Smith, Soph., OH Arkanas-Pine Bluff

Jenna Story, Jr., L, Wright State

Kazna Tanuvasa, Jr., OH, Utah Valley

Amaya Tillman, Soph., MB, Louisville

Taylor Trammel, Fr., MB, Purdue

Roxie Wiblin, Sr., OH, San Diego

Taylor Wolf, Sr., RS/S. Marquette

Jaela Zimmerman, Jr., OH, Creighton