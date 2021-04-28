Lilley, Skinner, Londot top VolleyballMag.com 2020/Spring 2021 All-American teams

Kentucky's Madison Lilley sets against Washington in the NCAA semifinals/Jamie Schwaberow, NCAA Photos via Getty Images
The annual VolleyballMag.com All-American teams and top honors rarely mirror those of the
AVCA, which come out during the NCAA national semifinals.
But this year, it’s a double-double for national-champion Kentucky.
That’s because our national player of the year is Kentucky senior setter Madison Lilley, a near unanimous selection among our panel of media members, volleyball experts, and coaches.
Kentucky, of course, won the NCAA championship and Lilley was the leader all season.
Our national coach of the year is Kentucky’s Craig Skinner, although Ohio State’s Jen Flynn Oldenburg and Washington’s Keegan Cook were right in the mix.
Craig Skinner
Our national freshman of the year is Ohio State’s Emily Londot, who was a big reason for the Buckeyes’ resurgence this spring.
Our panelists voted for no less than 21 first-teamers. But each of our teams has 14 players with the only mandate to the voters was that the first and second teams had to have both a setter and a libero.
We chose not to have an all-freshman team for this season that was split in two by the pandemic, but continue our tradition of breaking the traditional all-sports All-American mold and honoring a fourth team for the third consecutive year. And, as in those previous two years, we easily could have had a fifth.
Our sport is growing both in terms of numbers and talent at the highest levels. This was not an easy list to make and we congratulate every player on it.
Madison Lilley
2020 VolleyballMag.com All-Americans
First Team
Brionne Butler, Jr., MB, Texas
Grace Cleveland, Jr., OH, Purdue
Gabby Curry, Sr., L, Kentucky
Samantha Drechsel, Sr., OH, Washington
Dani Drews, Sr., OH, Utah
Logan Eggleston, Jr., OH, Texas
Sydney Hilley, Sr., S, Wisconsin
Madison Lilley, Sr., S, Kentucky
Kayla Lund, Sr., OH, Pitt
Dana Rettke, Sr., MB, Wisconsin
Stephanie Samedy, Sr., OH, Minnesota
Avery Skinner, Sr., OH, Kentucky
Lauren Stivrins, Sr., MB, Nebraska
Alli Stumler, Jr., OH, Kentucky
Emily Londot
Second Team
Lauren Barnes, Sr., L, Wisconsin
T’ara Ceasar, Jr., OH, Florida
Kylie Deberg, Sr., OH, Missouri
Kaitlyn Hord, Jr., MB, Penn State
Nicole Lennon, Sr., OH, Rice
Emily Londot, Fr., RS, Ohio State
Lauren Matthews, Jr., MB, Western Kentucky
Chinaza Ndee, Sr., RS/MB, Pitt
Brooke Nuneviller, Jr., OH, Oregon
Jena Otec, Sr., L, Purdue
Ella May Powell, Jr., S, Washington
Yossiana Pressley, Jr., OH, Baylor
Lexi Sun, Sr., OH, Nebraska
Azhani Tealer, Soph., MB, Kentucky
Third Team
Whitney Bower, Soph., S, BYU
Mariana Brambilla, Jr., OH, Georgia Tech
Hayley Bush, Sr., S, Purdue
Tori Dilfer, Sr., S, Louisville
Zoe Fleck, Fr., L, UCLA
Thayer Hall, Jr., OH, Florida
Claire Hoffman, Jr., OH, Washington
Magda Jehlarova, Soph., MB, Washington State
Elizabeth Juhnke, Soph., OH, South Dakota
Mac May, Sr., OH, UCLA
McKenna Melville, Jr., OH, UCF
Annett Nemeth, Jr. OH, Coastal Carolina
Asjia O’Neal, Soph., MB, Texas
Jamie Peterson, Jr., OH, Dayton
Fourth Team
Rachel Ahrens, Jr., OH, Pepperdine
Abbey Bottomley, Sr., L, High Point
Paige Briggs, Soph., OH, Western Kentucky
Kennedy Eschenberg, Sr., MB, BYU
Molly Haggerty, Sr., OH, Wisconsin
Nicklin Hames, Jr., S, Nebraska
Mariena Hayden, Sr., OH, UNLV
Kenzie Koerber, Sr., RS, Utah
Grace Loberg, Sr., OH, Wisconsin
Morgan O’Brien, Grad., L, Texas
Mac Podraza, Soph., S, Ohio State
Devyn Robinson, Fr., RS, Wisconsin
Madi Skinner, Fr., OH, Kentucky
Anna Stevenson, Sr, MB, Louisville
Honorable Mention
Rylin Adams, Sr., OH, Weber State
Anota Adekunle, Jr., MB, Rice
Efrosini Alexakou, Jr., OH, St. John’s
Lexie Almodovar, Fr., OH, Dayton
Catie Baird, Fr., OH, Stanford
Taylen Ballard-Nixon, Sr., OH, BYU
Taylor Bannister, Sr., RS, LSU
Lydia Bartalo, Sr., OH, Denver
Julia Bergmann, Soph., OH, Georgia Tech
Rachel Bontrager, Sr., OH, Western Michigan
Melanie Brecka, Jr., RS, Kansas City
Edie Brewer, Sr., RS/S, North Carolina A&T
Haley Bush, Soph., OH, Drake
Gabby Blossom, Jr., S, Penn State
Brooke Botkin, Sr., OH, USC
Shanel Bramschreiber, Jr., L, Baylor
Holly Carlton, Sr., RS, Florida
Emma Clothier, So., MB, Florida State
Katie Crowe, Sr., OH, Purdue Fort Wayne
Leah Daniel, Jr., OH, Elon
Savannah Davison, Jr., OH, NM State
Lauren Deaton, Jr., OH, Samford
Anna DeBeer, Fr., OH, Louisville
Sharlissa de Jesus, Sr., OH, The Citadel
Emily DeWalt, Sr., S, Texas State
Nadia Dieudonne, Sr., S, Western Kentucky
Skylar Fields, Soph., OH, Texas
Janell Fitzgerald, Jr., OH, Texas State
Lauren Forte, Jr., MB, Florida
Jhenna Gabriel, Jr., S, Texas
Jillian Gillen, Soph., OH, Arkansas
Carly Graham, Jr., S, Rice
Gem Grimshaw, Jr., OH, Temple
Lauren Harrison, Soph., OH, Baylor
Petra Indrova, Soph., OH, Bowling Green
Abbie Jackson, So., OH, Houston
Stef Jankiewicz, Sr., S, Illinois State
Aiko Jones, Soph., RS, Louisville
Lena Kindermann, Jr., OH, Jacksonville State
Madi Kubik, Soph., OH, Nebraska
Taryn Knuth, Sr., MB, Florida State
Megan Kuper, Sr., OH, Lipscomb
Taylor Landfair, Fr., OH, Minnesota
Ashley Lewis, Sr., OH, Sam Houston
Olivia Lohmeier, Sr., OH, Morehead State
Alli Lowe, Sr., OH, Colgate
Elizaveta Lukianova, Sr., OH, Miami
Sofia Maldonado Diaz, Fr., OH, Arizona
Marlie Monsererz, Jr., S, Florida
Gloria Mutiri, Jr., RS, Oregon
Dani Nay, Soph., OH, Weber State
Chinaza Ndee, Sr., RS, Pitt
Caitlyn Newton, Sr., OH, Purdue
Charley Niego, Jr., OH, Notre Dame
Zoe Nunez, Jr., S, Notre Dame
Chiamaka Nwokolo, Soph., MB, Pitt
Asjia O’Neal, Soph., MB, Texas
Jonni Parker, Jr., RS, Penn State
Regan Pittman, Sr., MB, Minnesota
Hannah Pukis, Soph., S, Washington State
Rylee Rader, Fr., MB, Ohio State
Rachelle Rastelli, Jr., RS, St. John’s
Shannon Scully, Sr., OH, Pepperdine
Erin Shomaker, Soph., OH, FGCU
Zyonn Smith, Soph., OH Arkanas-Pine Bluff
Jenna Story, Jr., L, Wright State
Kazna Tanuvasa, Jr., OH, Utah Valley
Amaya Tillman, Soph., MB, Louisville
Taylor Trammel, Fr., MB, Purdue
Roxie Wiblin, Sr., OH, San Diego
Taylor Wolf, Sr., RS/S. Marquette
Jaela Zimmerman, Jr., OH, Creighton