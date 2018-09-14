AUSTIN, Texas — Overpowering outside Kathryn Plummer is the early season choice for national player of the year.

Libero Morgan Hentz picks up balls that are rocketed her way with aplomb, causing one coach to say simply, “It’s stupid to hit at her.”

Setter Jenna Gray is running an offense that, when hitting on all cylinders, is simply unstoppable.

And the fourth member of the Stanford junior class, right-side Audriana Fitzmorris, has taken on a new role and simply been fabulous.

And that’s all in part because the middles, senior Tami Alade, the Canadian who didn’t even start playing volleyball until her junior year of high school, and freshman cat lover Holly Campbell, the honoree, if you will on this trip to Texas, are averaging three blocks and three and a half kills a set between them.

Lost in all that might be sophomore Meghan McClure, the other outside, and defensive specialist Kate Formico, and, well, you get the idea. Stanford, 7-1 and coming off that Tuesday-night sweep of Texas, is loaded.

So far this has been a fun trip, from having dinner with Campbell’s family on Wednesday night to practice and kayaking on Thursday.

“It’s like two worlds colliding,” Campbell said.

The second-ranked Cardinal have just one loss, to now top-ranked and unbeaten BYU, and since that five-set defeat have won five in a row, four by sweeps, losing just one set in last Sunday’s win over then-No. 1 Minnesota.

In other words, Stanford is on a roll heading into this Texas rematch. The first serve is at 8 p.m. Central and it can be seen on the Longhorn Network.