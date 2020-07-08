Stanford cuts 11 sports, including men’s volleyball, after 2020-21

Stanford stunned the college athletics world on Wednesday when it announced it will cut 11 sports, including men’s volleyball.

Stanford, which has won two national titles and finished second on three other occasions, will still compete in the spring of 2021, provided there is a season. The Cardinal won national crowns in 1997 and 2010 and lost to Loyola in the 2014 NCAA championship match.

Stanford, which said “this is heartbreaking news to share,” offered an open letter that listed all of its reasons for dropping the sports it did. All scholarships will be honored, the Palo Alto school said.

Stanford and 14th-year head coach John Kosty finished 6-11, 2-4 in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation, in the abbreviated 2020 season.

The other sports being dropped are men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, and wrestling.

This story will be updated with reaction, including from USA and UCLA men’s coach John Speraw and more.