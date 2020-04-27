Catching up with the Stivrins sisters, Nebraska’s Lauren and Louisville’s Amber

Few families had more volleyball fun last December than the Strivrins of Scottsdale, Arizona: Two sisters playing in NCAA Tournament regional finals.

No one could have been surprised that the 6-foot-4 Lauren, who will be a fifth-year senior at Nebraska, and her Huskers made it to the fourth round. Nebraska ultimately lost to Wisconsin in the regional final.

But 6-foot-2 Amber — who was just a freshman — and her Louisville teammates were the upset darlings of the 2019 postseason. The Cardinals lost their best offensive player in October and came into the tournament 4-5 in their last nine matches, before going on an incredible run.

After beating Samford, Louisville knocked off off 15th-seeded Western Kentucky in five sets on its home court. And then the Cardinals scored the biggest upset of the tournament, stunning second-seeded Texas, also in five, in Austin. Their season ended with a loss to Minnesota.

We caught up with the Stivrins sisters in their Arizona home this past Friday and had this fun interview: