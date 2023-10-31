Paul Sunderland, the ESPN analyst, joined us from the beach in Malibu. JJ Van Niel, the first-year head coach whose 21-3 Arizona State team has become one of the big stories of the NCAA volleyball season, was driving to get one of his kids. Emily Ehman, the Big Ten Network and ESPN analyst, saw snowfall today in Chicago. Here in Baton Rouge, it was a nice, cool evening for Halloween.

This our weekly (mostly) Zoom and we spent time with Van Niel, whose Sun Devils are coming off a stunning sweep of Stanford, and later kicked around quite a bit about the top teams after a nutty week as we head into the final stretch of the season: