Suppliers spotlight: Rox Volleyball, Bison, Active Ankle all in the news

Rox Volleyball has been busy. That and news about Bison and Active Ankle in this VolleyballMag.com supplier spotlight.

Not only has the company signed Olympic beach volleyball players Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, both Floridians, to a four-year endorsement deal with the Florida-based volleyball apparel line, Rox recently announced it will also be the official apparel sponsor for the 2017 AVP Pro Tour.

Dalhausser and Lucena will launch a series of camps and clinics that will promote the growth of the sport among junior athletes.

“We are super-excited about the relationship with Rox Volleyball,” said Dalhausser, an Olympic gold medalist and a three-time Olympian. “We plan to create high-end clinics with Anthony Darmiento (USA Volleyball strength and conditioning coach). He will be giving the girls tips on strengthening and will give instant feedback on what we want to see them change in their technique.”

“We know the future of volleyball lies within the hands of the junior athlete,” Rox Volleyball founder and CEO Danielle Olson said. “The partnership will make quality training more accessible for athletes across the country.”

Lucena said he plans to create something that wasn’t available to him when he started playing the beach game.

“No one ever told me, ‘Hey, this is what it takes to become a professional beach volleyball player.’ That was never a topic, dream or even a thought,” Lucena said.

“You had to move out to California where beach volleyball was a much bigger sport and get involved with USA Volleyball to learn that. Our goal is to implement it in areas of the country that don’t have the availability, education or knowledge.”

The camps and clinics will tie into the company’s junior volleyball tour, the RoxVB Series. The mission of the RoxVB Series is to unite the sport of volleyball across the nation by offering competitive play with no required membership fees or organization affiliation.

Rox Volleyball also will be launching a signature apparel line for Dalhausser and Lucena in early May. The line will be a collection of the duo’s favorite board shorts.

“Rox Volleyball’s board shorts are by far the best board shorts I’ve played in,” said Dalhausser. “I think the material is perfect for beach volleyball—there’s a little bit of stretch. Sometimes you have to get low and you need a little stretch in your board shorts.”

For more information, visit www.roxvolleyball.com. For more information on the RoxVB Series, visit www.roxvbseries.com.

Rox and the AVP: Rox Volleyball will outfit AVP staff, volunteers and officials in its gear.

“We are thrilled to team up with Rox Volleyball on this year’s AVP Pro Tour,” AVP CEO Donald Sun said. “As a company that is deeply dedicated to and invested in our industry from a brand and athlete standpoint, we are looking forward to our staff and officials representing their functional, quality gear.”

Rox Volleyball exhibited in the AVP Sponsors Village at the opening event in Huntington Beach, Calif., where it released its 2017 women’s performance beachwear, men’s board short and casual-wear lines.

“We are excited to kick off the partnership in Huntington Beach this weekend,” Rox’s Olson said. “The partnership with the AVP supports our bigger vision to continue to grow and unite the sport of volleyball. We are also proud to be supporting our athletes competing in the tour events throughout the season.”

Those looking to meet Rox Volleyball’s athletes, enter to win autographed prizes or take home free giveaways should visit the Rox Volleyball tents at upcoming AVP tour stops in Austin, Texas, New York, Seattle, San Francisco, Hermosa Beach, Calif., Manhattan Beach, Calif., and Chicago.

Bison wins award: Bison’s Arena II freestanding portable system recently was awarded the bronze medal in the Indoor Facility Components category by athletic Management magazine as part of its “Excellence in Innovation” Awards Program.

The program honors products that are “game-changers” for college and high-school athletic department and teams, the publication notes. Award selections are based on reader polling.

The publication’s write-up says, “No sockets, no problem. Bison’s VB8100 Arena II Portable Freestanding Volleyball System is a terrific option for large arenas and multi-use facilities or upper-floor gyms where elite level volleyball is played (but where floor sockets or anchors are difficult, expensive or impossible due to ice rink refrigerant lines). It will also benefit facilities that have portable flooring systems, an upper-floor location or other constraints. Arena II is totally self-contained, with built-in ballast that allows superior net tensioning and a 100% guarantee not to slip or slide on any common volleyball court flooring system–including permanent or portable maple athletic flooring, synthetic floor systems or any quality clip together tile system.”

The publication adds, “Needs absolutely no floor anchors and no bulky heavy, awkward, loose ballasts and extended framework. Totally self-contained with built-in ballast.”

Active Ankle inks USAV partnership: Active Ankle, which becomes the “Official Ankle Brace Supplier of USA Volleyball” through 2020.

Active Ankle provides a full range of ankle braces and sleeves to help athletes minimize pain, reduce injury and perform with confidence, the company stated. The braces and sleeves are developed through extensive field research and trials with athletes of all skill levels ranging from professional to youth sports.

“Active Ankle is the industry leader with a proven track record in developing and producing ankle braces for all age and skill levels,” USA Volleyball Secretary General Kerry Klostermann said. “USA Volleyball and Active Ankle had previously worked together in 2001 through 2008 and we are thrilled to renew our partnership and look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship over the next four years.”

“We’re honored to renew this strategic partnership between Active Ankle and USA Volleyball,” Active Ankle Senior Brand and Category Director Tim Dunphy said. “There’s an incredibly strong alignment between our two organizations’ commitments to promoting performance, health and safety to all athletes, especially those performing at levels of such high intensity and competitive standards. USA Volleyball is a world-class program and we could not have asked for a better partner.”

Active Ankle noted it is committed to the philosophy that the needs of every athlete are different. “Some players need a brace that offers the most protection, some need a brace that offers the most mobility and others are somewhere in between. Whatever an athlete’s ankle state, preferences and position, Active Ankle has a brace for their needs,” the company added.

Active Ankle’s product includes the Eclipse II dual upright ankle brace, Eclipse I single upright ankle brace, T2 rigid ankle brace, AS1 Pro lace-up brace and 329 ankle sleeve. For a full description of the entire Active Ankle product line, visit www.activeankle.com.