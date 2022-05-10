What a pro start for Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss!

This past weekend they won AVP Austin, the first major domestic pro beach volleyball event of 2022.

But already this year they’ve won a Volleyball World event in Australia,

taken a ninth in Brazil, and next up is AVP New Orleans in Kristen’s hometown. Last year, in their first pro event since leaving their mark at LSU, TKN won AVPNext New Orleans.

This year’s tournament, May 27-29, is now an AVP Pro Series event.

We caught up with them Tuesday before they headed out to practice in Baton Rouge:

