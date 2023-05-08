The headline only tells part of the story. The TV show Sports 225 is mine. I own, host and produce it and have for 28 years. It’s a local regional show here in Baton Rouge.

So when Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss won the Volleyball World Elite16 in Uberlandia, Brazil, and continued to forge ahead as one of the USA favorites to make the Paris 2024 Olympics in beach volleyball, it created a great opportunity to interview them for both audiences, TV and here at VolleyballMag.com.

The former LSU standouts call themselves TKN. Their story is unique and they are down-to-earth and wonderful to interview. We cover a lot of ground, from winning to travel to food to dancing on the bar at Coconut Beach after AVP New Orleans and much more: