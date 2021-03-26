Tawa’s Daily Dots: Who’s qualified? Am I qualified (to make picks)? And is this photo amazing? That’s an unqualified “Yes!”

Daily Dots (March 26, 2021): Club or high school volleyball factoids, notions and ideas to impress your friends (or not)

• With qualifier season just a few weeks from being completed in the 18s age groups and just getting started in the younger age groups, let’s look at the teams that have so far qualified for Junior Nationals in the Open and USA divisions, those divisions where bids come almost exclusively from participation in national qualifiers.

We will report only on those age groups (15s-18s) that we actively cover, as we believe youngsters should play the sport for love and to get better rather than worrying about who’s watching or writing about them.

• Here now are all the teams that have qualified in the Open divisions, with the name of the qualifier where they punched their tickets:

18 OPEN

Florida National

A5 18 Scott

AZ EVJ 18N1-Tempe

Arizona Storm 18 Thunder

Ohio Valley

AVC CLE Rox 18 Red

Elevation 18 Goller

Metro 18 Travel

Northern Lights

MAVS KC 18-1

Premier Nebraska 18 Gold

FC Elite 18 Elite

Girls Winter Championships

Michigan Elite 18 Mizuno

Milwaukee Sting 18 Gold

Mintonette Sports m.81

AVC-Dallas

TAV 18 Black

Houston Skyline 18 Royal

SA Juniors 18 Adidas

Beast of the Southeast

OT 18O Felix

OT 18T Dexter

Circle City 18 Purple

Boston VB Festival

CUVC 18 Premier

Top Select 18 Elite Blue

A5 18 Boba

Colorado Crossroads

Colorado Juniors 18 Kevin

Tstreet 18-Kasia

Encore 18 Goldhahn

MEQ

Adversity G18 Adidas

HJV 18 Elite

Tri-State 18 Blue

17 OPEN

Northern Lights

Premier Nebraska 17 Gold

Adversity G17 Adidas

Drive Nation 17 Red

Sunshine

Houston Skyline 17 Royal

Metro 17 Travel

Madfrog 17N Green

MEQ

A5 17-Jing

TAV 17 Black

Nebraska Elite 17 Alpha



16 OPEN

Sunshine

Legacy 16 Adidas

A5 16-Gabe

HJV 16 Elite

MEQ

KC Power 16-1

1st Alliance 16 Silver

Drive Nation 16 Red

15 OPEN

Sunshine

Madfrog 15N Green

A5 15-Bob

OT 15O Roberto

MEQ

KC Power 15-1

Dynasty 15 Black

Rockwood Thunder 15 Elite



• Here now are all the teams that have qualified in the USA divisions, with the name of the qualifier where they punched their tickets:

18 USA

Florida National

Tsunami s181E Dun

JJVA 18N Daniel

Miami Elite 18N1 Julie

Ohio Valley

Southwest 18N TR

VA Juniors 18 Elite

Revolution PGH 18 White

Northern Lights

Mizuno Northern Lights 18-2

CNVBC Mizuno 18 lb

Dynasty 18 Black

Girls Winter Championships

417 Juniors 18-1

MichioChicago 18 National

HP Illinois 18 Elite

AVC-Dallas

TAV 18 Blue

Houston Skyline 18 Black

AVA TX 18 Adidas

Beast of the Southeast

1st Alliance 18 Black

Rio 18 Spider

Rage-Westside 18 Jen

Boston VB Festival

Miami Hype 18U JC

Oviedo 18 Black

Ocala Power 18 Adidas

Colorado Crossroads

Tx Image 18 Asics Black

Forza 1 North 18UA

NORCO 18 Black

MEQ

Upward Stars 18 Corey

PVA 18 Elite

Texas Pistols 18 Black

17 USA

Northern Lights

305 VBC 17 National

Premier Nebraska 17 Black

Mizuno Northern Lights 17-2

Sunshine

A5 Mizuno 17-Kelly

Texas Pistols 17 Black

Tallahassee Juniors 17 Nike Pro

MEQ

TX Tornados 17 Adidas

Ozark Juniors 17 Elite

TAV 17 Blue



16 USA

Sunshine

Gainesville Juniors 16 Elite

A5 16-Marc

SA Juniors 16 Adidas

MEQ

Tejas 16 Black

Mintonette m. 62

Milwaukee Sting 16 Black

15 USA

Sunshine

MPV 15’s Max

USA South 15 Premier Purple

SA Juniors 15 Adidas



• There are national qualifiers this weekend in all parts of the country. MEQ finishes up in St. Louis with all of the youngsters plus two divisions that interest us, 15 USA and 15 American. The other three qualifiers all prominently feature 18s teams:

Lone Star in Houston;

Northeast (NEQ) in Philly; and

Red Rock Rave in Las Vegas.

A fourth 18s qualifier scheduled for this weekend, the Pacific Northwest (PNQ) in Spokane, was canceled on March 5 after the state’s governor denied permission to allow a tournament while still in Phase 2 of COVID-19 recovery.

• The 18 Open division at Lone Star, which starts today, has 22 teams. Four have already qualified: VolleyballMag.com national No. 5 Houston Skyline, No. 7 Tstreet, No. 10 AZ Storm and No. 24 SA Juniors. The field features one other nationally-ranked team, Dallas Skyline 18 Royal.

I predict a trickle down to sixth place. Houston Skyline and AZ Storm will play for the title, with Storm coming away with it.

Dallas Skyline will qualify in a tie for third place with Tstreet, while the other two will be…gosh I really don’t know but will be excited to tell their stories next week…closing my eyes and pointing …OJVA and Club V? Maybe?

• The 18 Open division at NEQ, which starts Saturday, also has 22 teams, headlined by national No. 1 TAV, which qualified at AVC-Dallas. There are four other qualified teams playing in Philadelphia: national No. 3 A5 Scott, Metro, A5 Boba and OT Dexter.

TAV will win … this team probably won’t lose a match until Junior Nationals. A5 Scott is too good not to finish second. Metro will be third.

Which teams will earn bids?

Again, it feels like just a huge guess. I’ll go Academy Diamond, East Coast Power Royal and Pittsburgh Elite to emerge with those coveted nods to the Open division in Columbus.

• There are 30 teams in 18 Open at the Red Rock Rave, which begins on Saturday. Five are already qualified: national No. 8 MAV KC, No. 13 Adversity Adidas, No. 22 OT Felix, AZ EVJ and Encore.

I’ll take MAVS to win over Rancho Valley 18 Premier. Rancho has been one of the top 18s teams all year in the fledgling PVL and has a brilliant coach in Danny Scott.

The other two qualifiers will come via trickle down. I’m not at all confident but will say San Gabriel Elite 18 Roshambo takes one spot and Adversity 18 Purple the other.

• Photo of the Week — The shot above is Bella Bonanno of Ozark Juniors 14 Elite snapped by her dad, A.J. Bonanno. The intensity is so palpable! It’s such a good shot that it HAD to lead today’s Dots. Thanks for the submission!

• I asked club coaches to share their “go to” catch phrases to motivate their teams. Here are three I feel are very good:

“Make the easy easy” — Hugh Hernesman, Jacksonville Skyline Juniors

“Be deserving” — Adis Imamovic, JJVA

“Be good people” – Scott Jackson, MN Select

Jackson’s has a backstory I will let him share:

“As the coach at Wayzata HS (Minnesota), before we get off the bus for an away match, the last thing I say is “Be Good People.” This one has history (that is actually now a bit funny but when it happened was really concerning). At the time, I feared that our athletes may be planning to retaliate against a rival school and program, which had some team members that had made a poor choice in off-the-court behavior at our school when we played there a couple weeks earlier. Our kids and community didn’t retaliate. In any case, the phrase has stuck and past players have indicated to me that it is the Scott-ism that they most carry with them years later. I like that!”

Keep sharing those “go to” phrases coaches, as I will be including others in future Dots. (Not on our email list? Share your wisdom by emailing jtawa@volleyballmag.com)



• Here now is suggestion No. 3 from Hall of Fame coach Terry Pettit’s “Ten Suggestions for Coaches,” which can be found, in full, at https://terrypettit.com/:

3. Every time we ask a player to make an adjustment we are entering a contract with them that says: If you are willing to be uncomfortable and take this risk as a player, then I am going to limit my feedback to you on this one behavior. It’s not productive to ask a player to lengthen their first step on her approach and then observe that she attacked the ball to the wrong zone.



