Tawa’s HS Dots: Mater Dei’s Golden State win clinches natty; N. Allegheny, Sioux Falls Christian extend dynasties

Club/HS John Tawa

This is “Dots,” VolleyballMag.com’s weekly look at 10 things in high school volleyball, past or present, that interest me and hopefully will interest you. I apologize for not bringing Dots to you last week. There was a family emergency. We finish up the 2023 fall season today with a look at more state championship efforts:

• We start in California, where, for the third straight year, a team competed in the Open Division finals with the opportunity not only to win a state title but also to clinch the mythical national title as well. Two years ago, it was Marymount that went unbeaten with a senior-rich class to win it all. Last year, Cathedral Catholic did the same thing. On Nov. 18, the spotlight shined on Mater Dei. If the Monarchs could defeat Archbishop Mitty, the winningest program in the history of the state, they would win the state title for the second time since 2018 and clinch the national championship as well.

Unlike the previous two national champions, Mater Dei did not come to the state final with an unblemished record. The Monarchs lost to Mira Costa in August before winning the next two meetings with the Mustangs. Dan O’Dell’s team also fell to Cathedral Catholic early in September, a loss it avenged in the Southern California Regional Championship match in mid-November. Mater Dei was very good, but not invincible.

Indeed, Mitty had several things working in its favor. With a record 14 state titles all-time, compared to one for Mater Dei, Mitty had the pedigree to be Open Division state champions. Mitty had also been to the Open finals most recently, losing to Marymount back in 2021. Finally, Mitty was 3-0 versus Mater Dei all-time in head-to-head finals, including a sweep in 2017 in the Open Division.

None of that mattered, however, largely because of Mater Dei’s massive block, which contributed to 37 Archbishop Mitty hitting errors in Mater Dei’s four-set win, the first time in the Open Division history that the championship match had been extended beyond three sets. Emma Kingston, a 6-4 freshman middle and burgeoning star; and Addison Coady, an unheralded 6-2 sophomore middle; combined for 14 blocks to give Mater Dei, which had been pin dominant all year long, a huge boost. RS Cymarah Gordon added six blocks of her own and a team-high 17 kills to propel the Monarchs to the title.

“Their block was their biggest weapon,” said Mitty coach Jon Wallace. “They made it real hard for us on every swing. We thought our bic [back row pipe attack] would help us out, but we made too many hitting errors on the bic, which did not help with manipulating their block. We took a chance on the match-ups, but #5 [Gordon] nullified any advantage we thought we were going to get by attacking extremely well.”

O’Dell said that winning the national championship is something his team will appreciate now that it took care of business at the state level.

“I never really talked about this with the team throughout the playoffs,” he said. “We did a good job at staying in the moment and only focusing on each individual match, and executing whatever we needed to do each time on the floor. Taking it one game at a time, the girls were tremendous each match they took the floor. I couldn’t be more proud of this team and all that they were able to accomplish.”

One interesting side note: On the same day that O’Dell was winning state with his Mater Dei team, Fairport’s boys volleyball team, headed by coach John O’Dell, was winning in New York! This is the second time that the brothers coached teams to state titles on the same day, repeating the feat they first accomplished in 2018.

• The Golden State crowned five more state championship teams Nov. 17-18.

The fearless play of smaller outsides Charley Staats and Addison Carbonara propelled Valley Christian of San Jose to the Div. I title, in an upset of Palos Verdes, which was making its second straight finals appearance. Kendall Beshear had 30 kills for PV in the four-set loss.

Campbell Hall won its first-ever state title, dominating the Div. II final versus Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep behind a dominating hitting performance from Yale-bound senior OH Mila Mijailovic, who had 21 kills and hit .515.

Ripon Christian came from behind to win the opening set of the Div. III final versus Redwood of Visalia, then steamrolled the Rangers over the next two sets to win their second straight title, a feat unheard of during the “straight equity” format California has employed for the past several years. The Knights won in Div. IV a year ago.

Glendale extended its season-ending winning streak to 27 matches by taking down Marin Academy in four sets for the Div. IV crown. The Nitros won because their outsides, Aleina Manaois and Eileen Herrera, were not afraid to take big swings time and again, even when the sets were not perfect. Their aggression was rewarded with 28 and 17 kills, respectively.

Finally, in Div. V, Crystal Springs Uplands School used 10 aces from junior libero Bianca Sladewski, several during a 9-0 run early in Game 5, to topple Oceanside for its first state title.

• Mater Dei’s victory denied emerging Texas power Grand Oaks a shot at adding the natty to its UIL 6A title. The Grizzlies swept Cinco Ranch to cap a 50-win season.

Their first state title was powered by 28 kills combined from Halle Thompson and Samara Coleman, two top 50 prospects nationally in their respective classes. Jaela Auguste, a member of the USA U19 team, is also on this star-filled team, which lost only once all year, to Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy, a team Mater Dei defeated in August for the Volleypalooza title.

Grand Oaks almost didn’t get the chance to make history, as it trailed two sets to zero and faced match point in the semifinal versus a Prosper team with superstar Ayden Ames having a monster game. The Grizzlies managed to fight off the match point, thanks to a Coleman kill, then rallied from a 10-4 Game 5 deficit to survive and advance.

• Also in Texas, Lovejoy won its fourth title over the past five years, and tenth overall, by sweeping Liberty Hill behind a double-double from Gentry Barker (17 kills; 11 digs), 40 assists from Bethanie Wu and 21 digs from McKenna Brand.

Davenport won a 4A thriller over Canyon Randall to claim its first title. The Wolves lost the first two sets before rallying to force a fifth and deciding set. They trailed 15-14 in that set before rattling off three straight at the end to win, on a kill from Talan Dodson. She and Ashton Dodson combined for 49 kills and 42 digs in the win. Jordyn Gove had 26 kills and 21 digs in the loss for Randall.

Perennial power Bushland defeated defending 3A champion Gunter in four close sets to avenge last year’s defeat. Mackenzie Sims had 10 kills and 15 digs and Avery Ramos contributed 20 digs for the victors, who have won three titles over the last four years and seven overall.

Lindsey Gooch had 28 kills and 22 digs to lead Iola to its fourth state title, a four-set win over Crawford in 2A.

Blum knocked off Harrold in four sets to win its second 1A title in a row. Ruby Ruhmohr finished with 45 assists for Blum, a reported UIL record.

• The highlight of the Michigan state championships was a second title for Mercy, which won in a reverse sweep of Forest Hills Northern to claim its first Division 1 title since 2019. The Marlins won despite entering the post-season ranked outside of the state top 10 and with a young roster that included three sophomore starters and a standout freshman hitter.

The standout of standouts for Mercy was junior setter Campbell Flynn, who is widely considered the top setter nationally in the 2025 class. Flynn had 41 assists, 15 digs and five kills. Freshman Kate Kalcynski added 25 kills, including five in the fifth set. Elana Erickson had 22 kills and 27 digs in the loss.

Aubree Deshetsky had 14 kills and 19 digs to propel North Branch past Grand Rapids West Catholic for its second straight Div. 2 title. The Broncos finished 56-4-1 on the year.

Kalamazoo Christian won its first state title a year after finishing as runners up. The Comets upended St. Francis in four sets behind Holland DeVries, who had 16 kills, including the clincher; and 27 digs. Makenna Eddens had 17 kills and 14 digs and Jovie Cochran had 28 digs for the victors.

Sarah Bradley served an ace with her team leading 14-13 in Game 5 to give Everest Collegiate its first state title in Div. 4 over perennial power Leland. The Mountaineers won by winning the final three sets. Bradley finished with 31 kills, 18 digs and four aces for the victors. Leland coach Laurie Glass, whose 29-year career included three state titles and more than 1,100 wins, retired after the match.

• In Massachusetts, Quinn Anderson had 19 kills and 10 digs to cap an outstanding career, as Westborough swept previously-unbeaten Canton to capture its second straight title in Div. 2. Samantha Norman had 39 assists for the victorious Rangers.

***

Newton North won a five-set thriller over Barnstable in Div. 1 behind underclassmen Devon Burke and Sasha Selivan. The Tigers have now won five state titles since 2014.

Weston won the Div. 3 title over Medfield behind the leadership of sophomore setter Riley Huml.

Ipswich won its third straight title in Div. 4, defeating Bellingham in five sets when Addison Pillis recorded her 14th kill on match point.

Mount Greylock captured its first title by defeating Bourne in Div. 5. The undefeated Mounties had reached the state semifinals the previous two years.

• Much of the rest of the Northeast was in action the final weekend of the fall campaign as well, with titles conferred in New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Among the highlights was Webster Schroeder’s first New York AA title in volleyball. Senior setter Sarah Ferruzza won the third state title of her career, adding to championships won in girls basketball and softball.

***

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake won its ninth New York title since 2002, defeating Williamsville South in Class A behind senior OH McKenna Law. The Spartans have now reached the state final four 21 straight years.

***

North Allegheny won its seventh straight Pennsylvania title, sweeping Unionville in 4A. Only Norwin in the 1970s and 1980s has won more consecutive crowns. Marin Dunaway had a team-high 11 kills to lead the Tigers, who now have 12 titles all-time.

***

Pope John Paul II capped an unbeaten season with its second straight title in Class 3A, winning in four sets over previously-undefeated Hampton. Hutton Cordrey led the way with 17 kills and 20 digs.

***

Darien (25-0) completed a dominant campaign by sweeping Southington for the Connecticut Class LL title. The Blue Wave are 19-2 all-time in championship matches, all under coach Laurie LaRusso; and on a current 50-match unbeaten streak. Aubrey Moore, a senior setter committed to Boston College, was named finals MVP after amassing 32 assists.

***

Farmington won its first state title since 2014, upending a St. Joseph team, which was 7-12 a year ago, in the Connecticut Class L final. Sophomore Lucy Scudder (23 kills) was named MVP in the five-set win.

***

RHAM won its second straight Connecticut Class M title, and 10th title since 2007, by downing Joel Barlow in four sets behind MVP Lani Fecho.

• The Mid-Atlantic States of Maryland and Virginia also held championship events the weekend of Nov. 17-18.

Clear Spring outlasted Smithsburg to win the Maryland small-school title in five sets to repeat as 1A champions. Defense was key for Clear Spring, which lost to Smithsburg in the regular season. Callie Hose and Emerson Moats combined for 53 digs.

***

North Hagerstown overcame the graduation of five all-county players to repeat as Maryland 3A champions. The Hubs swept Arundel behind 31 kills, 31 digs and three aces from Caydence Doolan and Baylee Doolan to win their fifth title since 2011.

***

Mailinh Godschall had 13 kills and 14 digs to propel Centennial to the Maryland 2A title. Richard Montgomery used a balanced attack to win its first state title, in Maryland’s Class 4A.

***

Appomattox County won its first state championship in Virginia, thanks to a rally from a two-set hole in Class 2. Sophomore Regan Shields led the way with 15 kills, 10 digs and five of the Raiders’ 18 aces.

***

Caleigh Ponn had 24 kills, 12 digs and four aces to propel Hidden Valley to its first title since 2016, in four sets in Class 3 over Grafton. The team won without longtime head coach Carla Ponn on the bench, as she stepped down for personal reasons two weeks before the championship match.

***

Leni Stanton-Parker had the clinching kill to send Langley past Battlefield in Class 6 for its first title since 2017

***

Kayla Foley had 23 digs to lead First Colonial to the Class 5 title, its first since 2014.

• In Washington, Lauren Dreves, an Auburn recruit, and her Columbia River teammates rolled to their third straight 2A title over Ridgefield, which boasts Stanford signee Lizzy Andrew.

Ava Jo Berry set Wenatachee to its first 4A title in 40 years, a five-set win over North Creek.

Mead won its second title in three years, and ninth overall, by sweeping Lake Washington in Class 3A behind setter Brielle Wilson.

• In New Mexico, Las Cruces fought out of the loser’s bracket to win the 5A title over Cibola. The Bulldawgs captured their first title since 2001. Sophomore Addison Massey had 22 kills and 12 digs to lead the way.

St. Pius X won its eight title all-time in 4A. The Sartans were state runner up a year ago.

St. Michael’s repeated in 3A.

Texico captured its state-leading 17thh title in 2A, behind 14 kills from sophomore Kinzee Crow.

Melrose won its ninth title by sweeping defending champion Gateway Christian in 1A. The Buffaloes have won three of the past four titles. Setter Kye Saulsberry notched 37 assists in the win.

• Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Christian and Chester won South Dakota state titles. West Fargo Sheyenne and Northern Cass repeated as state champions in North Dakota.

Harrisburg won its second straight title in Class AA to complete a perfect season. Sophomore OH Gabbi Zachariasen led the way with 30 kills and 13 digs.

Sioux Falls Christian won Class A for the seventh straight time. Taylor Byl and Sidney Oostra combined for 34 kills in the finals for the Chargers.

Chester denied Warner’s bid for three straight Class B titles by winning in five sets. The title was the second for the Flyers and first since 2015. Jacy Wolf led the way for Chester with 18 kills, 1 digs and 17 assists. Lily VanHal added 12 kills, 39 assists and eight digs. Warner was 39-0 before the championship match loss.

***

Junior outside hitter Alexa Killoran led a balanced Sheyenne attack with nine kills, two aces and 21 digs in the four-set Class A win over Shanley.

Josie Jensen had 17 kills, including career kill No. 1,000, to lead Northern Cass’ repeat in Class B.

That puts a Dots wrap on the high school season for 2023.

Until next time …