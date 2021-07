The USA men finished seventh at last month’s Volleyball Nations League in Rimini, Italy, their last international competition before the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Team captain Taylor Sander knows his team finished 8-7, but is optimistic heading into the Games.

The 6-foot-4 outside hitter from Huntington Beach, California, who played at BYU has been a member of the USA national team since 2012. Sander has played professionally in Italy, China, Qatar, Brazil and Poland.

