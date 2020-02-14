Triple Crown NIT: Powerful teams from Power Pool As likely favorites

The biggest and grandest junior girls volleyball tournament outside of the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships and AAU National Championships is the Triple Crown Sports NIT this weekend in Kansas City.

The three-day event starts Saturday and features most of the top clubs from around the country. And, accordingly, many of the top players.

We preview the best of the best — Power Pool As. Those are the pools the likely winners are going to come from. Since adding this power pool format five years ago, only one team in the 15-18s age groups has brought home the tournament title from outside Power Pool A. That was last year, when Premier Nebraska 15 Gold rose up and captured gold in 15 Elite after starting off in Power Pool B. The team Premier Nebraska beat — CIS 15M (which is now Club Ignit) — came from Power Pool C. Other than that, the rest of the winners the past four years have come from Power Pool A.

What will this year’s event deliver in that sense?

18s Elite

Power Pool A

TAV 18 Black

Houston Skyline 18 Royal

Coast 18-1

Mintonette

MAVS KC 18-1

Munciana 18 Samurai

Legacy 18-Adidas

Sky High Adidas 18 Black

Outlook — The 18s take on a different feel from the rest of the divisions based on the fact there’s already been qualifying happening for the last month. It especially stands out in Power Pool, where Mintonette, Coast, MAVS, Legacy and Sky High have all punched their tickets to the USAV 18 Open championships in early May in Reno. Mintonette — led by 6-4 RS Emily Londot (Ohio State), 6-3 OH Raina Terry (Illinois) and 6-0 S Scottee Johnson (Michigan) — finished on top of the fields in Nashville and Columbus without dropping a match. Sky High stayed home and qualified in January in Chicago and now gets a chance to prove itself against another qualified foe in MAVS. The Kansas City club also stayed home and earned a bid by winning the MLK KC Qualifier. There was only one bid there but MAVS is an experienced group and it showed to start the year. MAVS is guided by junior setter Kendra Wait (Creighton). She has familiar options in 6-3 middle Caroline Crawford (Kansas) and 5-10 middle Kim Whetstone (Kansas). Along with seeing Sky High, MAVS faces Munciana as well as Legacy. Legacy was in Chicago with Sky High. Legacy needed to win the third-place match there to qualify, but backed that up by taking second behind Mintonette in Columbus recently. Alexa Rousseau (Northwestern), a 6-3 setter, is part of the package for Legacy, which also includes high-flying outside Kendall Murray (Michigan). Legacy faces a challenging Saturday, facing MAVS, Coast and Houston Skyline. Coast is also qualified, having finished first recently at the January Thaw in Minneapolis. We’ve talked about Coast plenty. The big, physical team includes 6-3 Maddie Endsley (Washington), 6-6 MB/RS China Rae Crouch (Arizona), 6-4 middle Layla Blackwell (Indiana) and 6-4 middle Lindsey Miller (Notre Dame). Houston Skyline has not participated in a qualifier yet and enters with one of the most exciting players in the country in 6-2 OH Madi Skinner (Kentucky). Reagan Rutherford (Kentucky), a 6-0 S/RS, will have her hands involved a lot as well. That we’ve kept last year’s defending age group champion TAV until last shows the ridiculous strength of the pool. TAV has not tested the qualifying waters yet either but surely arrives as the de facto team to beat. Added to this year’s roster is 6-1 OH Jenna Wenaas (Minesota). She was part of TAV winning 18 Open last year and adds a lively arm on the outside. TAV is another big, physical team featuring 6-3 RS Iman Ndiaye (UCLA), 6-4 MB Nnedi Okammor (Flordia) and 6-5 middle Leilah Smith (Stanford). TAV will face Mintonette is one of the most anticipated matches. It’s a rematch of last year’s 17 Open final. Coast and Mintonette also face off in another highly-anticipated showdown between qualifier winners. Mintonette also faces Houston Skyline, the team Mintonette defeated in the 17 Open semifinals last summer in Indianapolis. The depth of the pool is a team like Mintonette which has gone undefeated at two qualifiers so far could go 0-3 on Saturday in Kansas City. That’s what makes the opening day such an exciting one.

Power Pool B

Adversity 18 Adidas

Milwaukee Sting 18 Gold

FaR Out 18 Black

A5 Mizuno 18 Scott

Top Select 18 Elite Blue

NPJ 18-1 Forefront

KC Power 18-1

HJV 18 Elite

Power Pool C

Adidas KiVA 18 Red

Elevation 18 Butcher

VCNebraska 18 Elite

Wave 18 Kevin

AZ Storm 18 Thunder

Skyline 18 Royal

EC Power KOP 18 Royal

Power Pool D

Tstreet 18 Mike

MN Select 18-1

Vision 18 Gold

Rockwood Thunder 18 Elite

Excel 18 National Red

Club V 18 Ren

Ku’Ikahi 18 Wahine RSB

AVC Clev Rox 18 Red

17s Elite

Power Pool A

A5 Mizuno 17 Jing

TAV 17 Black

Co Jrs 17 Kevin

Tstreet 17 Naseri

Premier Nebraska 17 Gold

Sunshine 17 Westside

Coast 17-1

Houston Skyline 17 Royal

Outlook

The excitement surrounding this pool is real. The overall depth is right there with some of the best one’s Triple Crown has produced. Anywhere one looks there’s bound to be something intriguing going down. Tstreet is the defending age group champ after winning a USAV gold medal in 16 Open a season ago. The remaining teams are all equipped to dislodge the So Cal club and claim the throne. It’s almost a guarantee a team from this pool goes on to win Triple Crown. And the same team or another from this pool claims Open gold this summer. They’re that good. Tstreet is largely the same group featuring 6-3 middle Brianne Albright (BYU), 6-2 RS/MB Katelyn Smith (USC) and 6-1 OH Elyse Stowell (BYU). As has been custom, Tstreet faces TAV on Saturday. The sides have plenty of history and will add more to it. TAV has essentially the same roster as well. It features 6-2 middle Jordyn Williams (Kentucky), 6-0 middle Tyrah Ariail (USC) and outsides Charitie Luper (UCLA) and Natalie Glenn (Minnesota), as well as newcomer and outside Lyric Stewart (Georgia). Tstreet also has bouts with A5 and Premier Nebraska. A5 upped its roster by adding 6-1 middle Ngozi Iloh to go with returning 6-4 MB Jacque Boney (Michigan). Setter Kalissa Greene will get both involved as much as she can. Premier Nebraska offers a different challenge in containing 6-3 OH Lindsay Krause (Nebraska). Setter Phyona Schrader (Notre Dame) also has 6-2 Norah Sis (Creighton) on the left as well. As TAV, the Texas club has remaining matches against Co Jrs and Sunshine. Like A5, Co Jrs elevated its roster by adding 6-2 S/RS/OH Anjelina Starck (Penn State) to the lineup. She could be the piece that pushes Co Jrs to the next level. That’s because the club already had players like 6-1 OH Riley Simpson (Baylor), 6-7 MB Carter Booth (Minnesota) and 5-10 S Peyton Dunn (Oklahoma) as part of the foundation. Sunshine has hit the podium at the GJNC three years running and can never be counted out. Taylor Simpson (Colorado), a 6-0 setter, has a couple of sophomores as targets in 5-11 OH Elia Rubin and 6-0 RS Kerry Keefe. The two remaining teams are Houston Skyline and Coast. The pair play each other on Saturday. Coast carries 6-4 MB Samantha Francis and 6-3 MB/OH Colby Neal (Oregon) to throw at opponents. Meanwhile, Houston Skyline has plenty of options to turn to. Some of them include 6-3 MB Cimone Woodard (Texas A&M) and 6-3 OH Bria Woodard (Texas A&M).

Power Pool B

Northern Lights 17-1

OT 17 Felix

Milwaukee Sting 17 Gold

HJV 17 Elite

AVC Clev Rox 17 Red

Mintonette Sports m.71

Skyline 17 Royal

Wave 17 Rachel

Power Pool C Teams

Tri-State Elite 17 Blue

Rockwood Thunder 17 Elite

Michigan Elite 17 Mizuno

Adversity 17 Adidas

KC Power 17-1

AZ Storm 17 Thunder

Sunshine 17 South Bay

Top Select 17 Elite Blue

Power Pool D Teams

Academy 17 Tsunami

1st Alliance 17 Silver

Elevation 17 Goller

Fusion 17 Red

A5 South 17 Joe

Vegas Aces 17 Under Armour

Madfrog 17 Green

OT 17 Brian

16s Elite

Power Pool A

Houston Skyline 16 Royal

Madfrog 16 Green

AZ Storm Elite 16 Thunder

Mizuno Long Beach 16 Rockstar

A5 Mizuno 16 Gabe

1st Alliance 16 Silver

OT 16 Roberto

Premier Nebraska 16 Gold

Outlook

In the 15-18s age groups, no team outside of Power Pool A had captured the title at Triple Crown until Premier Nebraska broke through last season and won 15 Elite after starting off in Power Pool B. Outsides Madison MacTaggart and Skylar McCune are among the returners looking to get Premier Nebraska back in position to defend its crown. Premier’s first day features a revenge match of sorts. Premier Nebraska will face 1st Alliance, which eliminated Premier Nebraska in 15 Open challenge play last year. That prevented Premier Nebraska from playing for a medal. 1st Alliance features returning players like S/OH Katie Hurta (Indiana), outside Paige Pickering and L/DS Gillian Grimes. Premier Nebraska’s opening day also includes Long Beach and Madfrog. Long Beach finished one victory short of a medal in 15 Open in Indy and is mainly made up of the same players. It includes outside Mele Corral-Blagojevich, S/RS Adona Faumuina and middle Rylie McGinest. As for Madfrog, it’s an athletic group that will test Premier Nebraska’s defensive prowess. Among those Madfrog will use on the attack will include right sides Mia Moore and Ana Heath and outside Maya Duckworth. While Premier Nebraska took home the TCS title in 2019, it was Houston Skyline that ultimately took home the 15 Open gold medal in Indy. It’s a slightly different looking lineup but one that still includes setter Maddie Waak and libero Ava Underwood. Houston Skyline will face 1st Alliance and Long Beach, as well as Arizona Storm. The one against Storm is a rematch of the 15 Open final. Storm mostly stayed intact and that includes the high-flying Jordan Middleton on the outside. She’s trouble for every team. OT hit the medal stand, earning a bronze, in Indy last summer and is another team making up Power Pool A. The Florida club has one of the best outside duos in Bri Anderson and Ana Julia Bleeker. OT has a tough day though, having to face Madfrog, Arizona Storm and 1st Alliance. That leaves A5, which plays Long Beach, Madfrog and Arizona Storm. A5 upgraded its roster in hopes of making a push to the podium in 2020. Among the newcomers are L/DS Emma Farrell and middle Marianna Singletary. A5 has its share of options on the pins, including Alexa Markley, Morgan Cobb and Cheridyn Leverette.

Power Pool B

AVC Clev Rox 16 Red

Legacy 16 Adidas

Michigan Elite 16 Mizuno

Club Ignit Select 16 Blue

OT 16 Jason

LoneStar 16 Red

Surfside 16 Legends

Coast 16-1

Power Pool C Teams

Munciana 16 Ninjas

Boomers 16 Black Lisa

OT 16 Isasc

Rockwood Thunder 16 Elite

Dynasty 16 Black

TAV 16 Black

Skyline 16 Royal

Wave 16 Julianna

Power Pool D Teams

HJV 16 Elite

Adidas KiVA 16 Red

TK 16 Soar

Club V 16 Ren

Absolute Black 16-1

AZ Rev 16 Adidas

Sunshine 16 Westside

Excel 16 National Red

15s Elite

Power Pool A

Wave 15 Brent

Tstreet 15 Chris

Legacy 16-Adidas

KC Power 16-1

A5 Mizuno 15 Bob

Northern Lights 15-1

Madfrog

Outlook

Tstreet finished ninth last season in 14 Elite at Triple Crown before going to capture gold in Indy. It’s the same roster as last year so we’ll see all the familiar faces as Tstreet looks to start where it left off. Among those helping toward that goal are pin hitters Julia Waugh, Maia Niemen and Paige Buzzerio, as well as libero Koko Kirsch. Tstreet faces Madfrog, KiVA and Northern Lights on Saturday. Tstreet did not face KiVA last season. KiVA, which took fourth at Triple Crown, went on to finish first in 14 Open at AAUs. KiVA has a lot of returners too, including 6-0 setter Whitney Woodrow, 6-5 middle Gabrielle Curry and 6-4 middle Nya Bunton. On the other hand, Northern Lights’ roster looks different from last and should have the Minnesota club on the rise in 2020. Among the new additions are Stella and Olivia Swenson and they help form a team that boasts a front row of 6-0 or taller players throughout. Legacy is another team that features all front row players 6-0 or taller, including outside Harper Murray. Legacy gets tested on Saturday against Wave, KC Power and A5. Wave took second at last year’s Triple Crown tourney and figures to be improved this spring. One reason why is 6-3 outside Julia Blyashov. She played up on 15s last season but is joining her age group this go around. Wave will need her with an opening day against Northern Lights, KiVA and Legacy.

Power Pool B

Lions 15-1

Skyline 15 Royal

Alamo 15 Premier

Houston Skyline 15 Royal

MAVS KC 15-1

Topeka Impact 15-1

Dynasty 15 Black

AZ Rev 15 Adidas

Power Pool C Teams

W Revolution 15 Premier

Aspire 15 Premier

Elevation 15 Chicas

Munciana 15 Quora

Milwaukee Sting 15 Gold

No Name VBC 15 Sarah

OT 15 J Will

Rockwood Thunder 15 Elite

Power Pool D Teams

Coast 15-1

Drive Nation 15 Red

HJV 15 Elite

TAV 15 Black

PVA 15 Elite

Premier Nebraska 15 Gold

Mintonette Sports m.51

Co Jrs 15 Shannon