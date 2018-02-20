Triple Crown volleyball photo gallery: AZ Storm rages, Munciana repeats

By Ed Chan -
Arizona Storm-Triple Crown-NIT-TCS-juniors-volleyball
Arizona Storm won a trio of Elite titles at the Triple Crown NIT, winning hardware in the 14's, 15's, and 17's.

There were two storms President’s day weekend in Salt Lake City. Outside, the storm dumped more than four inches of snow on the Salt Palace Convention Center. Inside, the Arizona Storm raged, taking the 14s, 15s, and 17s Elite titles at the Triple Crown Sports  NIT.

Arizona Storm-Triple Crown-TCS-NIT
Arizona Storm takes the 14s Elite title/Ed Chan, VBshots.com

Storm 14s defeated WAVE comfortably 25-12, 25-19. The Storm 15s took down cross-town rival Aspire 28-26, 25-22.

The Arizona club’s 17s division edged Sunshine Westside 18-25, 25-15, 15-13.

Munciana-Triple Crown Sports-TCS-NIT
Munciana 18s won the coveted 18s Elite title/Ed Chan, VBshots.com

Munciana 18s rallied to repeat, defeating Legacy 18-25, 26-24, 15-13.

OTVA-TCS-Triple Crown Sports-volleyball-NIT
OTVA won the 16s Elite championship/Ed Chan, VBshots.com

OTVA’s experience from winning the 2017 15s Elite final paid off, defeating WAVE in the 16s Elite final 25-19, 25-16.

Arizona Storm-TCS-Triple Crown Sports- volleyball
Arizona Storm win the 15s Elite title/Ray Vidal, TCS
Arizona Storm-TCs-Triple Crown Sports-NIT
Arizona Storm takes the 17s title over Sunshine Westside/Ray Vidal, TCS

For all the results from the tournament, click here to go to advancedeventsystems.com.

Click here for the Triple Crown tournament summary.

Enjoy this photo gallery from three days of high-quality girls club volleyball:

