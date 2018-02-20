Triple Crown volleyball photo gallery: AZ Storm rages, Munciana repeats

There were two storms President’s day weekend in Salt Lake City. Outside, the storm dumped more than four inches of snow on the Salt Palace Convention Center. Inside, the Arizona Storm raged, taking the 14s, 15s, and 17s Elite titles at the Triple Crown Sports NIT.

Storm 14s defeated WAVE comfortably 25-12, 25-19. The Storm 15s took down cross-town rival Aspire 28-26, 25-22.

The Arizona club’s 17s division edged Sunshine Westside 18-25, 25-15, 15-13.

Munciana 18s rallied to repeat, defeating Legacy 18-25, 26-24, 15-13.

OTVA’s experience from winning the 2017 15s Elite final paid off, defeating WAVE in the 16s Elite final 25-19, 25-16.

For all the results from the tournament, click here to go to advancedeventsystems.com.

Click here for the Triple Crown tournament summary.

Enjoy this photo gallery from three days of high-quality girls club volleyball: