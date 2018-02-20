Triple Crown volleyball photo gallery: AZ Storm rages, Munciana repeats

Arizona Storm won a trio of Elite titles at the Triple Crown NIT, winning hardware in the 14's, 15's, and 17's.
There were two storms President’s day weekend in Salt Lake City. Outside, the storm dumped more than four inches of snow on the Salt Palace Convention Center. Inside, the Arizona Storm raged, taking the 14s, 15s, and 17s Elite titles at the Triple Crown Sports NIT.
Arizona Storm takes the 14s Elite title/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Storm 14s defeated WAVE comfortably 25-12, 25-19. The Storm 15s took down cross-town rival Aspire 28-26, 25-22.
The Arizona club’s 17s division edged Sunshine Westside 18-25, 25-15, 15-13.
Munciana 18s won the coveted 18s Elite title/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Munciana 18s rallied to repeat, defeating Legacy 18-25, 26-24, 15-13.
OTVA won the 16s Elite championship/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
OTVA’s experience from winning the 2017 15s Elite final paid off, defeating WAVE in the 16s Elite final 25-19, 25-16.
Arizona Storm win the 15s Elite title/Ray Vidal, TCS
Arizona Storm takes the 17s title over Sunshine Westside/Ray Vidal, TCS
For all the results from the tournament, click here to go to
advancedeventsystems.com.
Click here for the
Triple Crown tournament summary.
Enjoy this photo gallery from three days of high-quality girls club volleyball:
Madison Shields/NCVC
SG Elite
Munciana
Mike Lingenfelter/Munciana
A5
Taylor Jakubowski/Sky High
Jess Mruzik/Legacy
WAVE pounds the court after an ace serve
Lindsay Krause/Premier Nebraska
Anne Kordes/KIVA
Skyline
Munciana
Arizona Storm
Arizona Storm
Arizona Storm
Arizona Storm
Elli McCissock/OTVA
Elli McCissock/OTVA
Jonni Parker/Munciana
Legacy
Munciana
Legacy players collide chasing a ball
Munciana
List of college coaches attending the TCS NIT
Arizona Storm
WAVE greets their team
Munciana repeats as Triple Crown 18’s Elite champions/Ed Chan, VBshots.com