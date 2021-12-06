Gwen Egbert joins Terry Pettit for his Inside the Coaching Mind podcast

In our continuing collaboration with former Nebraska coach Terry Pettit and his Inside the Coaching Mind podcast, we bring you this episode with Gwen Pell Egbert, one of his former players who became a standout coach herself.

Egbert won national championships as a player (at Kellogg Community College playing for Mick Haley) and as a coach (Nebraska Juniors with the Rolfzen twins and Kelly Hunter).

She has trained two club players that went on to be captains of the USA Olympic volleyball teams (Jordan Larson, Allison Weston). She spent this past season as a volunteer assistant coach at Arizona.

In this episode she talks with Pettit about the unique challenges that face high school, club, and college coaches. Click on the link below to go to the video interview: