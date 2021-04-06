Jerritt Elliott on his fourth-seeded Longhorns as Texas enters the NCAA tourney

Texas steamrolled its way through the fall/spring Big 12 season, finishing 16-0 in conference play and 23-1 overall. The only loss was in five sets two weeks ago to Rice of Conference USA.

Accordingly, the Longhorns are the No. 4 seed in the 48-team NCAA field and 20th-year Texas coach Jerritt Elliott is optimistic heading into the tournament that begins April 14 in Omaha. His team, because it gets a first-round bye, won’t play until April 15 against the winner of the match between Samford and Wright State.

Texas is loaded, with more offensive weapons than any team in the NCAA Tournament, and it’s gotten a boost on defense while its setting has improved.

We cover all things Longhorns in this interview:

(By the way, the name in the lower left, Kevin Rodriguez, is that of the Texas sports information director for volleyball who set up the interview.)

