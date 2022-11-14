Before Emily Ehman of the Big Ten Network and ESPN and VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog take a look back at the week past and the week ahead, they visit with Texas head coach Jerritt Elliott and associate head coaches Erik Sullivan and David Hunt.

Elliott, in his 22nd year, took Texas to the 2012 NCAA title and has been so close many times since. Sullivan, the two-time USA Olympian, has been with him for 12 years. And Hunt was most recently the head coach of the Pepperdine men’s program before making the move to Texas last year.

NCAA VOLLEYBALL FANS! There is no paywall at VolleyballMag.com. Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag