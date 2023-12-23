Texas coach Jerritt Elliott on taking a break, winning it all and that red card

NCAA Women Lee Feinswog

When I talked with Texas coach Jerritt Elliott on Thursday night, I hadn’t even looked at our voters’ ballots for national coach of the year.

So that never came up in our visit while he was in Park City, Utah, taking a break after his Longhorns won the NCAA volleyball championship for the second straight year.

We talked about his team and its run to the title, recruiting and much more, including what was up with the red card he got in the first set of the sweep last Sunday over Nebraska: