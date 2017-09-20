Volleyball today: TV/streaming listings

By VBM Staff -
1
WEDNESDAY’S MATCHES (all times local)
ACC NCAA volleyball
Boston College at Syracuse, 5:30, ACCN Extra
Big 12 NCAA volleyball
TCU at West Virginia, 6 p.m., Mountaineer TV
Texas Tech at Baylor, 6 p.m., Baylor All Access
Kansas State at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Go
Big Ten NCAA volleyball
Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN Plus
Maryland at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN Plus
Northwestern at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN Plus
Pac-12 NCAA volleyball
Washington at Washington State, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
USC at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Cal at Stanford, 8 p.m.,  Pac-12 Network
SEC NCAA volleyball
Kentucky at Missouri, 7 p.m., SECN, Watch ESPN
Tennessee at Arkansas, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Big East NCAA volleyball
DePaul at Xavier, 4 p.m., Xavier All-Access
Marquette at Butler, 7 p.m., Facebook live
Other NCAA volleyball
Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m., Warhawks All-Access

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY