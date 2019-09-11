Chris Tobolski’s VolleyballMag.com Top 50 national high school rankings

It’s been three weeks since VolleyballMag.com released the preseason Top 50 for the high school season. More than enough has happened since to shake up the rankings, including near the very top as No. 2 Redondo Union lost for the first time this season.

Redondo Union was swept Tuesday at Torrey Pines, which moves up in the top 10 as a result of its victory that kept the Falcons unbeaten in 2019.

The biggest winner of the week is Papillion-La Vista of Nebraska, which started the year unranked but jumped all the way into the top 20. Papillion-La Vista is one of 12 new schools to find its way into this week’s Top 50.

1. Assumption (Louisville, Kentucky)

Current Record: 11-0

Preseason ranking: 1

Note: The Rockets had not even dropped a set until defeating rival Mercy on Monday night in four sets, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22. Assumption’s run also includes sweeping past previously-ranked No. 5 New Castle over the weekend in the Avon Invitational. Assumption has a couple of big weeks ahead, which started Monday with a victory over Mercy. Assumption next hosts No. 4 Mater Dei on Thursday before playing in the Louisville Invitational over the weekend, also featuring Mater Dei. The Rockets then head to the Durango Fall Classic next weekend.

2. Torrey Pines (San Diego, California)

Current Record: 11-0

Preseason ranking: 11

Note: The biggest victories of the season for Torrey Pines had been two triumphs over Cathedral Catholic. That was until the Falcons swept then-No. 2 Redondo Union, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22, on Tuesday night to remain undefeated. Torrey Pines became the first team to defeat Redondo Union, which downed Cathedral Catholic in four games Saturday. Torrey Pines first defeated Cathedral Catholic to capture the California Challenge, then followed up by beating the Dons in a nonleague contest the next week. Redondo represented Torrey Pines’ biggest challenge of the season so far and the victory puts Torrey Pines one spot behind Assumption for the top ranking. Torrey Pines faces rival La Costa Canyon on Friday. Senior outside Delaynie Maple is off to a solid start, recording a team-high 90 kills and hitting .382 to date at week’s start.

3. Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, California)

Current Record: 15-1

Preseason ranking: 2

Note: After starting the season by winning the Ann Kang Invitational in Hawaii with a victory over now-No. 3 Byron Nelson, the question was could both Assumption and Redondo Union arrive at next week’s Durango Fall Classic undefeated? Redondo had passed tough tests with victories over Mater Dei and Cathedral Catholic so far while playing without junior setter Kami Miner (with the Youth National Team), but Redondo was taken down by Torrey Pines in straight sets, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22, on Tuesday for its first loss of the season.

4. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas)

Current Record: 30-1

Preseason ranking: 6

Note: To date, Byron Nelson’s only setback has come at the hands of No. 2 Redondo Union in the finals of the Ann Kang Invitational. Byron Nelson carries victories over nationally-ranked schools in ‘Iolani, Lovejoy, Prosper and previously No. 2 Plano West. Byron Nelson visited Lovejoy on Tuesday and walked away with a sweep, 25-23, 28-26, 25-17.

5. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California)

Current Record: 3-1

Preseason ranking: 4

Note: The season has barely begun for the Monarchs, who suffered their first loss last Thursday in five games to second-ranked Redondo Union. The next two weeks are sure to test Mater Dei even more. The Monarchs are traveling to Louisville this week to face Assumption and play in the LIVT. Mater Dei also heads off to the Durango Fall Classic next weekend.

6. Mercy (Farmington Hills, Michigan)

Current Record: 16-0

Preseason ranking: 7

Note: The Marlins have been without senior outside Jess Mruzik lately as she participates with the Youth National Team. If anything, that’s when Mercy was supposed to take a hit or two but that has not happened in her absence. Instead, Mercy is off to a rolling start, having dropped just three sets overall.

7. Marist (Chicago, Illinois)

Current Record: 7-0

Preseason ranking: 10

Note: The Illinois school headed south already this season, capturing the title at the Circus City tournament in Florida. Marist defeated host Cardinal Mooney in the final. Marist also recorded victories over Nation Ford (SC) and McGill-Toolen (AL).

8. Marymount (Los Angeles, California)

Current Record: 8-0

Preseason ranking: 11

Note: Marymount stands undefeated after eight matches, including coming in first place this past weekend at the Dave Mohs Tournament in Huntington Beach. The Sailors have been pushed at times, however. The Sailors started the year by beating Long Beach Poly in five games and needed three games to get past La Costa Canyon on Saturday en route to winning the tournament title.

9. Plano West (Plano, Texas)

Current Record: 23-4

Preseason ranking: 2

Note: It’s been a bit of a roller-coaster ride for the Wolves through the first part of the year so far. While Plano West has recorded some key victories over Lovejoy (twice), Flower Mound and Southlake Carroll, there have been a couple of losses to unranked schools in Guyer and Concordia Lutheran. Plano West also has setbacks against nationally-ranked Byron Nelson and The Woodlands.

10. Flower Mound (Texas)

Current Record: 23-3

Preseason ranking: 8

Note: Flower Mound went 43-7 a year ago and finished first in the 6A state playoffs. Flower Mound has suffered nearly half the number of losses from 2018, with a pair coming against unranked squads in Mansfield and Sasche. Flower Mound also lost to Plano West but has picked up victories over Prosper and The Woodlands. Junior outsides Kaylee Cox and Angelique Cyr have picked up where they left off, teaming for close to 600 kills as they entered action this week. Both are averaging more than 4 kills per set.

11. The Woodlands (Texas)

Current Record: 31-2

Preseason ranking: 19

Note: The Highlanders have been in action plenty, falling just twice so far. Unfortunately, one was to unranked Boyd but the other was to highly-ranked Flower Mound. The Woodlands did pick up a victory over Plano West, helping the Highlanders move up despite the loss to Boyd. Dylan Maberry has been nearly unstoppable, entering the week with a team-high 381 kills and hitting .309 on 916 swings.

12. Lovejoy (Lucas, Texas)

Current Record: 29-5

Preseason ranking: 22

Note: Lovejoy moves up the rankings, even with four losses. Three of them have come to teams ranked higher in Plano West (twice) and Byron Nelson. The tough one for Lovejoy was a loss to then-unranked Dawson, which makes its Top 50 debut this week. Lovejoy lost to No. 3 Byron Nelson on Tuesday.

13. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Current Record: 7-0

Preseason ranking: 26

Note: Beating nationally ranked Sacred Heart of Kentucky was among the victories the Lions racked up to date. It was the only match in which Ursuline Academy has dropped a set. Ursuline passed another test this week when it hosted nationally-ranked Mount Notre Dame on Tuesday and walked away with the straight-set victory. Senior Logan Case has been holding it down for the Lions, notching 189 assists and 86 digs through the first six matches.

14. New Castle (Indiana)

Current Record: 9-1

Preseason ranking: 5

Note: New Castle — which opened the season by beating then-nationally ranked Center Grove in five games –- had its chance to make a statement over the weekend when taking on No. 1 Assumption. However, the Rockets proved too much and swept past the Trojans in two straight. As expected, junior outside Mabrey Shaffmaster has been a force this season as she’s registered 150 kills and is hitting .370 heading into this week’s action.

15. Providence (Clarksville, Indiana)

Current Record: 14-0

Preseason ranking: 15

Note: Providence has dropped just six sets through 14 matches. The run featured downing nationally-ranked Mercy of Kentucky in four games in the second contest of the season. Senior libero Ceci Rush has made her contributions felt. She started the week leading the team in digs (87) and aces (13).

16. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois)

Current Record: 8-0

Preseason ranking: 17

Note: It’s been somewhat of a slow start to the schedule for Benet Academy. The Redwings are 8-0, with a pair of victories over Naperville North. Benet Academy swept past Joliet Catholic on Tuesday for its latest victory.

17. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, California)

Current Record: 6-3

Preseason ranking: 14

Note: No one is going to say Cathedral Catholic hasn’t put together a strong schedule early on. The Dons have already lost to No. 8 Torrey Pines twice and No. 2 Redondo Union in three of their nine contests. Cathedral Catholic falls down two spots because of it but will have chances to move up shortly. Cathedral Catholic is another squad heading to Las Vegas next weekend for the Durango Fall Classic. As expected, the trio of senior outside Maddie Endsley, senior middle Lindsey Miller and freshman outside Julia Blyashov have carried the offensive load. The trio has recorded 264 of the team’s 317 kills, or 83 percent of the winners.

18. Eagan (Eagan, Minnesota)

Current Record: 5-0

Preseason ranking: 18

Note: Like other teams in the top 25, Eagan has needed to pick up victories early on this season without its top player in the lineup. Eagan is missing junior setter Kennedi Orr due to the USA Youth National Team playing in Egypt, but the Wildcats have skated to a 5-0 start, including winning the Shakopee Tournament.

19. Papillion-La Vista (Papillion, Nebraska)

Current Record: 9-0

Preseason ranking: N/R

Note: How does one ignore the Monarchs after starting the season 8-0? It’s not the perfect start so much as it is the victories PLV has posted so far. The Monarchs have defeated both Skutt Catholic and Millard North, two schools ranked in the preseason Top 50. Junior outside Norah Sis leads the way with 85 kills, hitting .312, and is first in digs with 71. Senior setter Brooklyn Schram has 215 assists and leads the team in aces with 8. She’s also second in blocks with 15 enter this week’s action.

20. Cedar Falls (Iowa)

Current Record: 9-0

Preseason ranking: 20

Note: It’s been a mild start to the season for the Tigers. Cedar Falls is 9-0 without dropping a set, including a sweep of Western Dubuque on Tuesday.

21. Padua Franciscan (Parma, Ohio)

Current Record: 5-0

Preseason ranking: 29

Note: The action is going to pick up in a hurry for the Bruins, who have started 5-0 and lost just one set in that span. However, Padua Franciscan is participating in the LIVT this coming weekend, which features several nationally-ranked teams in the field like Assumption, Mater Dei, Mercy, Sacred Heart and Green Hope.

22. Sandburg (Orland Park, Illinois)

Current Record: 7-0

Preseason ranking: N/R

Note: Sandburg started the season outside the Top 50 but banged its way in after taking down Nazareth Academy, which was ranked No. 31 when Sandburg upset Nazareth in three sets (best of three format). Sandburg visits Joliet Catholic on Thursday and will look to keep its mark unblemished.

23. Mercy (Louisville, Kentucky)

Current Record: 6-2

Preseason ranking: 35

Note: Mercy fell to top-ranked Assumption on Monday night, taking a set off the Rockets before falling in four games. More Mercy results feature beating local opponent Sacred Heart in three straight, as well as falling to higher-ranked Providence of Indiana in four sets. Mercy also defeated then-No. 50 Center Grove in four.

24. Skutt Catholic (Omaha, Nebraska)

Current Record: 7-1

Preseason ranking: 9

Note: Skutt Catholic took a hit against unranked Papillion-La Vista already this season to fall out of the Top 10.

Nos. 26-50 (with selective notes)

25. Lake Highland Prep (Orlando, Florida)

Current Record: 5-0

Preseason ranking: 47

Note: The Highlanders outlasted higher-ranked Hagerty in five games to shoot up the updated rankings. Lake Highland Prep also owns a sweep over Cardinal Mooney, the Circus City runner ups.

26. Nazareth Academy (LaGrange Park, Illinois)

Current Record: 7-1

Preseason ranking: 31

27. Cor Jesu Academy (St. Louis. Missouri)

Current Record: 3-0

Preseason ranking: 44

Note: It’s still very early in Missouri, but Cor Jesu already has one impressive win under its belt. Cor Jesu opened the season by fending off higher-ranked Eureka, 2-1, to move up the latest rankings. Jillian Mattingly, Jennifer Nuelle and Emily Henken all recorded at least 10 kills in that victory, combining for 32 overall.

28. Green Hope (Cary, North Carolina)

Current Record: 10-0

Preseason ranking: 49

Note: Beating Nation Ford of South Carolina and North Raleigh Christian Academy in five games has allowed Green Hope to move up the rankings as part of an 9-0 start. Senior setter Sydney Dowler has notched 193 assists in the first nine victories.

29. Althoff Catholic (Belleville, Illinois)

Current Record: 3-0

Preseason ranking: 37

30. Prosper (Texas)

Current Record: 12-7

Preseason ranking: 16

31. Southlake Carroll (Carroll, Texas)

Current Record: 20-7

Preseason ranking: 24

32. St. Teresa’s Academy (Kansas City, Missouri)

Current Record: 4-0

Preseason ranking: N/R

Note: The season is still fresh but the Stars already have a victory over a nationally-ranked opponent. Last week, the Stars swept higher-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas in two sets.

33. Hagerty (Oviedo, Florida)

Current Record: 4-1

Preseason ranking: 27

34. Sacred Heart (Louisville, Kentucky)

Current Record: 10-3

Preseason ranking: 28

35. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kansas)

Current Record: 2-1

Preseason ranking: 25

36. Perry (Arizona)

Current Record: 2-0

Preseason ranking: 39

37. Rampart (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

Current Record: 4-0

Preseason ranking: N/R

Note: Rampart has swept its first three matches before getting past its toughest challenge the season. The Rams downed Legend to move to 4-0.

38. Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wisconsin)

Current Record: 9-0

Preseason ranking: N/R

Note: Among the nine victories against zero losses so far for the Lancers is handing Arrowhead its only setback to date as the Lancers won the 24-team Joust earlier this season. Sophomore outside Mckenna Wucherer is powering the offense along, beginning the week with 99 kills while hitting .400.

39. Lansing (Kansas)

Current Record: 2-1

Preseason ranking: 34

40. ‘Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Current Record: 6-1

Preseason ranking: 40

41. Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Current Record: 7-2

Preseason ranking: 42

Note: Mount Notre Dame has split two meetings with St. Ursula Academy, losing to St. Ursula in two and beating the school in four.

42. Dawson (Pearland, Texas)

Current Record: 27-4

Preseason ranking: N/R

Note: Unranked and off the radar to begin the season, Dawson makes its Top 50 debut this week. The Eagles have a loss to unranked Round Rock as a blemish, but they do own victories over ranked opponents in Lovejoy and Southlake Carroll. Dawson also lost to Flower Mound and Ridge Point, which was ranked at the time but fell out of the Top 50 this week.

43. Xavier Prep (Phoenix, Arizona)

Current Record: 11-0

Preseason ranking: N/A

44. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Current Record: 7-1

Preseason ranking: 46

45. Cherokee Trail (Aurora, Colorado)

Current Record: 6-1

Preseason ranking: N/R

Note: Included in Cherokee Trails results so far is upsetting previously higher-ranked Chaparral and splitting matches with Legend. Cherokee Trail gets the spot ahead of Legend, because even though Legend won the most recent meeting, Cherokee Trails leads 4-3 in sets. Junior right side Amaya Messier entered the week leading the team with 89 kills and hitting .347.

46. Legend (Parker, Colorado)

Current Record: 5-2

Preseason ranking: N/R

Note: Legend also managed to fight off previously-ranked Chaparral, winning in five games. As we said above, Legend has split a pair of contests with Cherokee Trail so far this season but suffered its second loss of the season against Rampart on Tuesday. Entering the week, Junior outside Rylie Kadel is carrying the offense with a team-high 89 kills while hitting .391.

47. Alpharetta (Georgia)

Current Record: 20-1

Preseason ranking: N/R

Note: Alpharetta ran off 18 straight victories – including defeating nationally-ranked McIntosh – before dropping its first contest of the season against Pope. Junior outside Evoni Lemons has proven to be the offensive force for the Raiders. She has nearly three times as many kills (205) as the next-closest player. She is also hitting .464 and is second in digs with 118.

48. McIntosh (Peachtree City, Georgia)

Current Record: 17-1

Preseason ranking: 48

Note: A strong opening to the year, the loss to Alpharetta is the only one suffered by the Chiefs.

49. Sequoyah (Canton, Georgia)

Current Record: 22-1

Preseason ranking: N/R

Note: Like McIntosh, Sequoyah’s only been solved by Alpharetta this season and makes its Top 50 debut this week. At the beginning of the week, junior outside Paige Powers led the team in kills with 250, while freshman outside Sara Siefert has had a solid start, recording 153 kills and hitting .287.

50. Arrowhead (Hartland, Wisconsin)

Current Record: 9-1

Preseason ranking: N/R

In This Week: 19 Papillion-La Vista; 22 Sandburg; 32 St. Teresa’s; 37 Rampart; 38 Brookfield Central; 45 Cherokee Trail; 42 Dawson; 43 Xavier Prep; 46 Legend; 47 Alpharetta; 49 Sequoyah; 50 Arrowhead

Out This Week: 13 Sterling; 21 Grand Rapids; 23 Ridge Point; 30 Hamilton; 32 Chaparral; 33 Millard North; 36 Sacred Heart Cathedral; 38 Eureka; 41 Foothill; 43 Kamehameha; 45 Walton; 50 Center Grove