Another year of great action: Our top beach volleyball photos of 2018

Anders Mol executes a foot save at p1440 Las Vegas/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
2018 was one of the longest beach volleyball seasons on record in the United States, kicking off with the FIVB Fort Lauderdale five-star February 26 and concluding with the p1440 event in Huntington Beach December 2.
In between were some fantastic events, including the entire AVP tour.
VolleyballMag.com photo editor Ed Chan and contributors Stephen Burns, Danny Chin, Michael Gomez, Mark Rigney, Allen Szto, and Jim Wolf covered events from Seattle to Manhattan to New York to Fort Lauderdale.
These are their best shots from 2018:
Taylor Crabb makes an acrobatic dig at p1440 Huntington Beach/Jim Wolf photography
Matt and Kristin Prosser share a moment after Matt made the main draw at AVP Manhattan following his recovery from testicular cancer/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Barbara Seixas digs her way to gold in Fort Lauderdale/Michael Gomez, VBshots.com
Chase Frishman stands in on a Trevor Crabb spike/Jim Wolf
Jeremy Casebeer makes a foot dig in Friday AVP Seattle play/Stephen Burns photo
Canada’s Melissa Humana-Paredes stretches to dig/Mark Rigney photography
Jake Gibb celebrates aty AVP New York/Danny Chin
Alix Klineman and April ross celebrate in their full regal attire/Jim Wolf photography
Katie Spieler dives to dig a ball at the net/Allen Szto photography
Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena celebrate their comeback AVP Manhattan Beach win/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
LSU’s Maddie Ligon makes a save at the East vs. West competition in Manhattan Beach/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jessica Sykora models at the AVP Serving Up Style event/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Nicolette Martin digs the Mikasa at full stretch/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Bruno Amorim and Chase Budinger joust/Jim Wolf photography
Sarah Sponcil digs in Saturday AVP Chicago 2018 action/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Katie Spieler serves against the Chicago skyline/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
April Ross lays out for a dig at the AVP Hawai’i invitational/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sara Hughes and Summer Ross celebrate at the AVP Hawai’i Invitational/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brazil’s Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes goes airborne to dig at p1440 Las Vegas/Mark Rigney photography
Kelly Claes releases sand in celebration after closing the quarterfinal AVP Hawai’i Invitational win with a stuff block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Anouk Verge-Depre runs down the high line at p1440 San Jose/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Dylan Maarek takes a spike in the chest, with the ball imprint clearly visible at AVP Manhattan Beach/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Norwegian Anders Mol comes off the block to make a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Chris Luers and Adam Minich execute the rare successful double block against Tri Bourne/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tim Bomgren hustles for an errant dig in their upset win against top-seeded Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
UCLA’s Mac May spikes one through the block of LBSU’s Kristyna Adamcikova/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tri Bourne dives for a ball/Jim Wolf photography
Team Spyder/Res Ipsa celebrates a solo stuff block at the Manhattan Six-Man/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
49-year-old Eric Fonoimoana lays out for a ball at AVP Hermosa, finishing 15th with Jeremy Casebeer/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
UCLA’s Nicole McNamara runs down the dig at full speed/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Taylor Crabb jump sets at FIVB Fort Lauderdale, taking the block with him and giving Jake Gibb an open net/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sara Hughes races after a pass in FIVB Fort Lauderdale competition/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ed Chan is the Publisher/Director of Photography at VolleyballMag.com. Ed has been involved in the sport for nearly 40 years as a photographer, facility owner, official, coach, and player.