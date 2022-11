Rice, ranked No. 21, has the big Conference USA showdown this week with No. 22 Western Kentucky, and both are NCAA Tournament locks. Wright State has won 19 in a row under first-year coach Trav Green.

They both join Emily Ehman of the Big Ten Network and ESPN and VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog for the weekly Monday NCAA Zoom. Emily was at the Nebraska-Northwestern match and has the update on Sienna Noordermeer and Lee and Emily take a look at a busy week ahead:

