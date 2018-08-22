The remarkable story of WKU coach Travis Hudson, “the unluckiest luckiest guy alive”

Travis Hudson is more than proud to be the Western Kentucky coach, and that alone made him an internet sensation last December when he went off about it in his post-NCAA Tournament news conference. But he’s also survived cancer, a horrifying team bus crash, and then last spring a heart attack. He’s built a tremendous program and, as he enters his 24th season at WKU, Hudson understandably says, “I keep telling everybody I’m the unluckiest luckiest guy alive.”