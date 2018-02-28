Video chat with Tyler Hildebrand, new USA Volleyball director of beach coaching

Tyler Hildebrand has had success in all aspects of volleyball, as an indoor player and on the beach, as a men’s coach and, this past season, as a women’s assistant at Nebraska as the Huskers won the NCAA championship.

Last week he was named director of beach coaching by USA Volleyball, a position that will take him back to southern California. It’s a newly created position for Hildebrand, who will oversee the USAV Beach National Team Program.

For more about Hildebrand: We profiled him before Nebraska beat Florida for the NCAA championship in December. That story, which was part of our Premium package, is now available for anyone to read here.

We caught up with him for this extensive video interview in his Nebraska office on Tuesday, which happened to be his 34th birthday.