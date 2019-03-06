Top talent, team togetherness, good humor keys for top-ranked UCLA

Luckily for UCLA, the top-ranked Bruins haven’t had to “lick their wounds” yet this year, because freshmen Abby Van Winkle and Lindsey Sparks think the idea is pretty funny.

No, the defending NCAA beach champions are off to a tremendous start in 2019 with an eye on Saturday’s East Meets West Invitational on Manhattan Beach. The Bruins are currently 10-0, most recently sweeping Pepperdine in straight sets Wednesday at Zuma beach.