New NCAA beach No. 1 UCLA played host to No. 3 USC and No. 5 Loyola Marymount on Thursday and Bruins dominated.

VolleyballMag.com photographers Mark Rigney and Will Chu were at Mapes Beach and their best shots are included.

UCLA (32-2 with losses only to USC and Florida State) beat USC 4-1 and LMU 5-0.

USC (26-3 with losses to TCU and twice to UCLA) beat LMU 4-1. The Lions are 23-8.

UCLA and USC head to the Pac-12 Championship at Stanford next Wednesday-Friday, while LMU is home this Saturday for matches against Pepperdine and Washington.

No. 1 UCLA def. No. 3 USC, 4-1

1. Megan Kraft/Laynie Maple (USC) def. Lexy Denaburg/Maggie Boyd (UCLA) 21-18, 21-15

2. Abby Van Winkle/Peri Brennan (UCLA) def. Audrey Nourse/Nicole Nourse (USC) 21-15, 21-11

3. Haley Hallgren/Rileigh Powers (UCLA) def. Olivia Bakos/Gabby Walker (USC) 21-17, 21-18

4. Marlie Monserez/Jessie Smith (UCLA) def. Madison White/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (USC) 21-16, 21-17

5. Devon Newberry/Jaden Whitmarsh (UCLA) def. Jenna Johnson/Bailey Showalter (USC) 21-19, 16-21, 15-11

EXH. Sophie Moore/Tessa Van Winkle (UCLA) def. Mabyn Thomas/Klaire VanDeusen (USC) 21-14, 21-10

Order of finish: 2, 4, 3*, 1, 5

No. 1 UCLA def. No. 5 LMU, 5-0

1. Maggie Boyd/Lexy Denaburg (UCLA) def. Melanie Paul/Vilhelmiina Prihti (LMU) 26-24, 21-18

2. Abby Van Winkle/Peri Brennan (UCLA) def. Abbey Thorup/Alisha Stevens (LMU) 21-13, 21-12

3. Haley Hallgren/Rileigh Powers (UCLA) def. Jacinda Ramirez/Isabelle Reffel (LMU) 21-18, 21-16

4. Marlie Monserez/Jessie Smith (UCLA) def. Cassie Chinn/Chloe Hooker (LMU) 21-10, 21-16

5. Devon Newberry/Jaden Whitmarsh (UCLA) def. Isabelle Tucker/Madi Firnett (LMU) 21-17, 21-13

EXH. Kelli Greene-Agnew (UCLA) vs. Eleonore Johansen/Emily Anderson (LMU) 18-21, 21-12 DNF

Order of finish: 4, 2, 5*, 3, 1

No. 3 USC def. No. 5 Loyola Marymount, 4-1

1. Megan Kraft/Delaynie Maple (USC) def. Melanie Paul/Vilhelmiina Prihti (LMU); 21-18, 21-13

2. Audrey Nourse/Nicole Nourse (USC) def. Alisha Stevens/Abbey Thorup (LMU); 16-21, 21-14, 15-11

3. Ashlyn Rasnick-Pole/Madison White (USC) def. Jacinda Ramirez/Isabelle Reffel (LMU); 21-13, 21-16

4. Cassie Chinn/Chloe Hooker (LMU) def. Olivia Bakos/Gabby Walker (USC); 21-15, 21-19

5. Jenna Johnson/Bailey Showalter (USC) def. Madi Firnett/Isabelle Tucker (LMU); 32-34, 21-16, 15-13

Exh. Emily Anderson/Eleonore Johansen (LMU) def. Delaney Karl/Mabyn Thomas (USC); 22-20, 21-17

Order of finish: 4, 2, 3, 1*, 5