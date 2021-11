UCLA stands alone atop the PAC-12 standings as the 13th-ranked Bruins (17-3, 10-2) play at No. 19 Utah on Friday and Colorado on Sunday.

Graduate-student outside hitter Mac May, who along with senior libero teammate Zoe Fleck was a VolleyballMag.com third-team All-American last spring, joined us earlier this week to talk about UCLA’s success: