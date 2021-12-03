Interview with UCLA libero Zoe Fleck as Bruins ready for NCAA tourney

As 13th-seeded UCLA prepares to open the NCAA Tournament on Friday against Fairfield, we caught up with senior libero Zoe Fleck. Fleck this week was named the PAC-12 libero of the year for the second straight season.

We talked to the 5-foot-6 senior from Granada Hills, California, about All-American teammate Mac May, the loss of Charitie Luper, and how the Bruins will respond as they get to be a first-round host for the first time in four years. For more, you can go to our Viral Volleyball Podcast.