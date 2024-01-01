UnderArmour Next match features top college-bound volleyball talent

Some of the nation’s top high school volleyball seniors will play Tuesday in the Under Armour Next All-America match in Orlando.

The match at UCF features players who will be joining many of the top NCAA programs, including three four of the teams that played in the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship.

Texas signee Ayden Ames, a 6-foot-4 middle from Prosper, Texas, will play for Team Fire on a roster that includes two future Wisconsin players and one from Nebraska.

Setter Charlie Fuerbringer, who is headed to Wisconsin, is from Hermosa Beach, California. Future Badgers teammate Lola Schumacher is a libero from Carmel, Indiana. Fuerbringer headed to Orlando straight from Italy, where she and her Mizuno Long Beach team were playing in the Anderlini Winter Cup tournament. Fuerbringer’s mother, Joy (the club director), and father, Matt, both coach for Mizuno Long Beach and Matt is an assistant on the USA men’s national team.

Another Fire teammate is Nebraska signee Skyler Pierce, an outside from Lenexa, Kansas.

A handful of schools have players on both rosters.

Kentucky’s Hannah Benjamin, an outside from Cumming, Georgia, will play for Team Fire, while Asia Thigpen, a libero from Pittsboro, North Carolina, will play for Team Ice.

Florida’s Jaela Auguste, a middle from Spring Texas, is on the Team Ice roster, while both Taylor Parks, a setter from Oldsmar, Florida, and Alec Rothe, a middle from Dublin, Ohio, are on Team Ice.

Louisville has Nayelis Cabello, a setter from Clermont, Florida, on Team Fire, while Payton Peterson, a pin hitter from Dike, Iowa, is on Team Ice.

Ohio State’s Kaia Castle, a middle from Montrose, Minnesota, is on Team Fire, while Emerson Sellman, an outside from Burtonsville, Maryland, is on Team Ice.

Team Ice has two future Penn State players in Ava Falduto, a libero from Elmhurst, Illinois, and Izzy Starck, a setter from Rockledge, Florida.

Bailey Higgins, a right side from Tampa, is ending her indoor career with Team Ice before heading to Florida State to play beach.

Feurbringer is the captain of Team Fire, which will be coached by Tanya Jarvis Starrett, the coach at Bishop Moore Catholic in Orlando.

Starck is the Team Ice captain and the coach is Jason Young of Hamiton Southeastern in Fishers, Indiana.

The match starts at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Tuesday and can be seen on ESPNU.

Team Fire

(Name, position, height, HS, hometown, college)

Ayden Ames, MB, 6-4, Prosper, Prosper, TX (Texas)

Jaela Auguste, MB, 6-2, Grand Oaks, Spring, TX (Florida)

Hannah Benjamin, OH, 6-1, Veritas Classical School, Cumming, GA (Kentucky)

Kendall Beshear, OH, 5-10, Palos Verdes HS, Palos Verdes Estates, CA (Cal Poly)

Nayelis Cabello, S, 6-0, East Ridge, Clermont, FL (Louisville)

Kaia Castle, MB, 6-4, Buffalo Montrose, MN (Ohio State)

Malyssa Cawa, L/DS 5-6 Mater Dei, San Pedro, CA (Stanford)

Charlie Fuerbringer (C), S, 5-11, Mira Costa, Hermosa Beach CA (Wisconsin)

Malu Garcia RS, 6-0, Moanalua, Ewa Beach, HI (Iowa)

Levani Key-Powell, OH, 5-9, Home School/Bingham, South Jordan, UT (Utah)

Kennedy Osunsanmi, RS, 6-3, West Ranch Stevenson, Ranch, CA (uncommitted)

Skyler Pierce, OH, 6-3, Olathe Northwest, Lenexa, KS (Nebraska)

Kiylah Presley, OH, 6-0, Bishop Mcnamara, Laurel, MD (uncommitted)

Lola Schumacher, L/DS, 5-4, Brebeuf Jesuit Prep, Carmel, IN (Wisconsin)

Team Ice

(Name, position, height, HS, hometown, college)

Favor Anyanwu, MB, 6-2, Sachse, Rowlett, TX (USC)

Carlie Cisneros, OH, 6-0, Liberty, North Kansas City, MO (Arizona)

Ava Falduto, L/DS 5-7, IC Catholic Prep, Elmhurst, IL (Penn State)

Bailey Higgins, RS, 6-0, Berkeley Preparatory School, Tampa, FL (Florida State beach)

Kiki Horne OH/RS 6-1, Millbrook, Raleigh, NC (UCLA)

Amanda Mack, OH, 6-1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, FL (Cincinnati)

Taylor Parks, S, 5-11, Calvary Christian, Oldsmar, FL (Florida)

Payton Petersen OH/RS, 5-11, Dike-New Hartford Dike, IA (Louisville)

Alec Rothe, MB, 6-3, Dublin Scioto, Dublin, OH (Florida)

Emerson Sellman, OH, 6-4, Academy Of The Holy Cross, Burtonsville, MD (Ohio State)

Laynie Smith RS, 6-4, Chapel Hill, Durham, NC (Illinois)

Izzy Starck (C), S, 6-1, Viera, Rockledge, FL (Penn State)

Asia Thigpen, L/DS, 5-11, Green Level, Pittsboro, NC (Kentucky)

Mia Tvrdy, MB, 6-0, Papillon Lavista, La Vista, NE (Oregon)

