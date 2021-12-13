UNLV sweeps Valpo for National Invitational Volleyball Championship crown

UNLV won the program’s first postseason title with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 sweep at Valparaiso on Sunday night in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship match.

UNLV (28-9) of the Mountain West capped its best season in history with a balanced attack led again by Mariena Hayden. She had 12 kills, hit .286, and had four blocks and nine digs.

UNLV went 5-0 in the tournament — all on the road — by also beating NM State, Arizona, Arkansas, and UTEP.

Gabrielle Arretche-Ramos had 10 kills with one error in 18 attacks to hit .500 and had four blocks and three digs. Kate Brennan had eight kills, an assist, four blocks, and three digs. Jordyn Freeman had nine blocks while getting four kills in eight errorless attacks.

Valpo (26-10) of the Missouri Valley struggled to a .106 hitting percentage. Peyton McCarthy led with nine kills, an ace, and three blocks.

Rylee Cookerly had 10 digs, leaving her in second place all-time in the NCAA for her career, one shy of the lead with 3,175. She also had five assists and an ace.