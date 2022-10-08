The USA finished pool play with a flourish Saturday, coming back from an 0-2 deficit to beat Thailand 23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 27-25, 15-13 in Lodz, Poland.

Now the Americans wait for Tuesday’s quarterfinals when they’ll play in either Apeldoorn, Netherlands, or Gilwice, Poland. The top four teams in each pool advance and the USA is second, two wins behind Serbia. Most likely the next opponent will be either Japan or China.

Against Thailand, Haleigh Washington had 13 kills and two blocks and the other other middle, Chiaka Ogbogu, had 12 kills and two blocks. Ali Frantti had 13 kills and six digs and the other outside, Kara Bajema, had nine kills, a block, three digs and her team’s only two aces. Annie Drews had 10 kills and a block and the other opposite, Danielle Cuttino, had six kills and a block.

Setter Lauren Carlini had four kills, 10 digs and two blocks. Jordyn Poulter also set and had kill and two digs. Outside Kelsey Cook also had four kills and two blocks and added three digs. Libero Morgan Hentz had eight digs.

Pimpichaya Kokram led Thailand with 20 kills and Chatchu-On Moksri had 17.