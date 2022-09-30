The USA women not only beat Bulgaria on Thursday, but their 25-14, 23-25, 25-11, 25-15 victory in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship guaranteed that that they will move on to the next round.

The Americans, who won the gold medal last summer in the Tokyo Olympics, haven’t won the World Championships since 2014.

Against Bulgaria, in Lodz, Poland, outside hitter Ali Frantti continued to lead, this time with 17 kills, a block, an ace and four digs.

Middle Chiaka Ogbogu had eight kills, five blocks, three aces and a dig.

The other outside, Kelsey Robinson Cook, had 12 kills, two blocks, an ace and 11 digs.

Opposite Annie Drews had seven kills, two blocks, two digs and four aces, and middle Haleigh Washington had five kills, a block, a dig and two aces.

Lauren Carlini set and had a kill, a block and three digs.

Both liberos, Justine Wong-Orantes, who had seven digs, and Morgan Hentz, who had six, played in the match.

Elitsa Vasileva Atanasijevic had 14 kills for Bulgaria.

The USA is back Pool C action at 1 p.m. Eastern against Germany and finish pool play Saturday against Serbia. Another round of pool play begins Sunday.