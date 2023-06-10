After opening 2-0 and getting a day off, the USA men resume Volleyball Nations League play Saturday when they face Canada at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The USA swept the Netherlands and Italy, while Canada beat Cuba in five before losing to Argentina in four. Canada is playing in its capital city of Ottawa.

As of Saturday morning, Japan and Poland are both 3-0. The USA and Brazil are 2-0 and only Cuba and Germany are winless.

Friday in Ottawa, the Netherlands swept Germany, Italy beat Cuba in four, and Argentina beat Canada 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16. Three Canadians had 10 or more kills, 14 by Ryan Sclater, who had two aces.

Saturday in Nagoya, Japan, Slovenia beat France in four and Iran did the same to China before Japan swept Bulgaria.

In Canada, Germany plays Italy and Brazil faces Cuba. The USA finishes the first round of VNL play against Brazil on Sunday. Monday is an off day, and then the women start their second leg. The USA women will play Croatia in Brasilia, Brazil, on Tuesday.