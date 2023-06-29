The USA women overpowered Bulgaria on Thursday in Suwon, Korea, to improve to 9-1 in Volleyball Nations League.

The first-place Americans, who opened the second round with a five-set win over Poland on Wednesday, have Friday off before taking on Germany on Saturday and finishing with China on Sunday.

Against Bulgaria (2-8), the USA had a 16-6 blocks advantage in the 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 rout.

Oppostie Jordan Thompson led with 11 kills, four blocks and an ace and she had eight digs.

Kara Bajema added six kills, five blocks, three aces and four digs. The other outside, Kathryn Plummer, had six kills and two aces to go with six digs.

Anna Stevenson had three kills, three blocks and an ace, and the other middle, Brionne Butler, had three kills and two blocks.

Lauren Carlini, making her 2023 VNL debut, had a a match-high 10 digs, a kill and two blocks.

Maria Yordanova had eight kills to lead Bulgaria.

Also in Korea on Thursday:

Poland (8-2) claimed a spot in the final eight with a 15-25, 25-19, 25-19, 19-25, 17-15 win over Germany (7-3). Magdalena Stysiak had 19 kills, two blocks and an ace and Agnieszka Korneluk had 10 killsnad five blocks. Germany’s Lina Alsmeier had 29 kills and two blocks and Hanna Orthmann had 16 kills, two blocks and an ace.

The Domincan Republic (4-6) swept last-place Korea (0-10).

In Bangkok, Thailand:

Canada (5-5) scored a big upset and got a much-needed victory when it beat Brazil (7-3) 28-30, 25-22, 25-23, 21-25, 17-15. Canada, which stayed in contention for one of the final eight spots, gto 22 kills from Alexa Gray, the former BYU standout who has been prominent on the international stage all spring and summer. She added two blocks, an ace and six digs.

Kiera Van Ryk not only had a match-high 15 digs, she added 15 kills, three blocks. and an ace. Former Hawai’i standout Emily Maglio had five kills and eight blocks.

Brazil’s Gabriela Guimaraes had a big-time match with 19 kills, a block and 14 digs. Thaisa had 14 kills, two blocks and an ace. Canada had a 21-16 blocks advantage.

The Netherlands (4-6) stayed in the race for the final eight as it swept Croatia (2-8). The Dutch, who had 14 blocks compared to four for Croatia, got nine kills, five blocks and two aces from Indy Baijens. Celese Plak had 10 kills and three blocks.

And Türkiye (7-3) clinched a sport in the final eight with a sweep of Thailand (2-8). Derya Cebecioglu had 12 kills and a block and Eda Erdem had eight kills and four blocks. The Turks had a 14-5 blocks advantage.