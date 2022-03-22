USA Volleyball has announced the 38 players that will train June 19-25 in Anaheim, California, to “watch the (women’s national team) training sessions, study the USA systems, meet with Tokyo 2020 Olympians and be observed by the (national team) staff.”

The group is called the 2022 U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team and includes four players each from Minnesota and Florida, three from USC, and two each from BYU, Kentucky, Ohio State, Rice and Stanford.

The team will be coached by St. Mary’s head coach Rob Browning and he will be assisted by former Olympians Tayyiba Haneef-Park, Danielle Scott and Courtney Thompson.

(List provided by USA Volleyball)

2022 U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team

Anota Adekunle (MB, Rice)

Erin Anderson (OH, BYU)

Merritt Beason (OH, Florida)

Paige Briggs (OH, Western Kentucky)

Anna Dixon (OH, Missouri)

Gabrielle Essix (MB, Florida)

Skylar Fields (OPP, USC)

Morgahn Fingall (OPP, Tennessee)

Sarah Franklin (OH, Wisconsin)

Grace Frohling (OPP, San Diego)

Kate Georgiades (L, Houston)

Heather Gneiting (MB, BYU)

Elise Goetzinger (MB, Kentucky)

Carly Graham (S, Rice)

Joi Harvey (MB, Air Force)

Kaitlin Hord (MB, Nebraska)

Amber Igiede (MB, Hawaii)

Breanna Kelley (MB, Florida)

Kendall Kipp (OPP, University)

Taylor Landfair (OH, Minnesota)

Janice Leao (MB, Miami)

Chelsey Lockey (S, Florida Gulf Coast University)

CC McGraw (L, Minnesota)

Elizabeth McKissock (L, Florida)

Kylie Murr (L, Ohio State)

Elena Oglivie (L, Stanford)

Machaela Podraza (S, Ohio State)

Madelyn Robinson (OH, Utah)

Adanna Rollins (OH, TBD)

Reagan Rutherford (OPP, Kentucky)

Katy Ryan (OPP, Washington State)

Shannon Scully (L, USC)

Melani Shaffmaster (S, Minnesota)

Mckenna Slavik (S, Clemson)

Sabrina Starks (MB, Pittsburgh)

Mia Tuaniga (S, USC)

Jenna Wenaas (OH, Minnesota)

Kashauna Williams (OH, Penn State)

Staff

Head Coach Rob Browning (St. Mary’s HC)

Assistant Coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park (Oregon assistant)

Assistant Coach Danielle Scott (Olympian)

Assistant Coach Courtney Thompson (Olympian)

Assistant Coach Carlos Moreno (Arizona State)

Assistant Coach/Analyst Jeff Liu (GCU assistant, Olympic staff)

Analyst Annemarie Hickey (Wisconsin assistant)

Team Leader Courtney Smith (NTDP)