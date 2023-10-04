The USA men improved to 4-0 in the Road to Paris Volleyball Qualifier with a 25-11, 25-12, 25-14 rout of winless Tunisia on Wednesday in Tokyo.

The Americans get Thursday off and then it’s on in their quest to clinch a berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics: They play, in order in three days, Slovenia (also 4-0) on Friday, Serbia (3-1) on Saturday and host Japan (3-1) on Sunday.

A victory over Slovenia will put the USA in a commanding position, since the top teams in each pool get bids. Also Friday, Japan plays Serbia, which will all but eliminate the loser, and Saturday, Japan plays Slovenia.

Against 0-4 Tunisia, the USA had massive advantages in kills (40-22), blocks (13-3) and aces (6-0). Kyle Ensing led with nine kills and four blocks; Thomas Jaeschke had eight kills, a block and an ace; Averill Taylor had five kills, two blocks and two aces; Jeff Jendryk had five kills and three blocks; and Garrett Muagututia had five kills, 11 digs, a block and an ace. Mica Ma’a had two kills and a block and the other setter, Micah Christenton had two aces.

Also Wedneday, Japan swept Turkiye.

In Pool A in Rio, Italy and Germany are on top at 3-0 with Cuba and Brazil at 2-1. In Pool C in China, Poland leads at 4-0, followed by Argentina (3-1), Belgium (2-2) and Canada (2-1). Canada was playing China as we posted this.

