The FIVB Men’s World Championship semifinals are set.

Poland plays Brazil and Italy faces Slovenia.

The USA finished sixth after losing to Poland 25-20, 27-25, 21-25, 22-25, 15-12 Wednesday in Gliwice, Poland.

It ended a summer in which the Americans advanced to the Volleyball Nations League final, where they lost to France, and then placed sixth in the Worlds. In all, the USA went 15-5.

Aaron Russell led the USA with 22 kills, a block, an ace and four digs.

Matt Anderson, who did not play in VNL, had 18 kills and five digs. Garrett Muagututia had seven kills, two aces and four digs. The middles, David Smith and Jeff Jendryck, had five kills and a block each, and Jendryck had an ace.

Bartocsz Kurek led Poland with 20 kills and a block. Jakub Kochanowski had 15 kills and three aces.

The semifinals are Saturday and the medal matches are Sunday.

The FIVB Women’s World Championship starts September 23.