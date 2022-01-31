International women: Former PAC-12, B1G stars shine but COVID curtails European schedule

There are hundreds of American women playing professional volleyball internationally. Our weekly report tracks many of them, but COVID was the biggest opponent in Europe this past week, causing disruptions and postponements across all of the leagues:

Turkey

THY’s four-match league win streak was stopped by Eczacibasi as THY fell 3-1 (31-29, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19). Madi Kingdon-Rishel had 13 kills (hitting .367) and an ace for THY. Lauren Carlini had two kills as she led THY to hit .348 in the match. Tori Dixon did not play as THY fell to 13-4.

Vakifbank’s match with Karayollari was postponed.

Italy

Imoco Conegliano returned to the top of the league with a 25-16, 25-23, 25-18 sweep over Casalmaggiore. Megan Courtney-Lush was a brief serving sub while Kathryn Plummer did not play for Imoco (13-1).

Busto Arsizio won its third match in a row, upending Chieri 30-28, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16. Jordyn Poulter had one kill and one ace for Busto (11-5) as her team hit .452. They were led by Alexa Gray (Canada-BYU) who had 29 kills (hitting .634). Ali Frantti had 13 kills (hitting .267) for Chieri (9-5). Teammate Rhamat Alhassan added six kills (.385) and an ace.

Bergamo fell into the relegation zone after being swept by Megabox Vallefoglia 25-23, 29-27, 25-21. Mac May led Bergamo with 15 kills (hitting .483). Khalia Laner had 11 kills (.125) while passing 79% positive for Bergamo (3-11).

Novara was set to face Monza but that match was postponed.

Germany

Dresdner swept Suhl 3-0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-20). Madeleine Gates had four kills and hit .500to go with a block and two aces. Jenna Gray added a block as she led Dresden to hit .387. Dresdner (10-4) moved up to second place in the league standings.

All other matches in Germany were postponed this weekend.

Japan

PFU overcame Hitachi Rivale twice. In the first match, PFU won 25-20, 25-14, 25-18 as Hannah Tapp had six kills (hitting .417) and one block for Hitachi Rivale. In the rematch, PFU won 20-25, 25-14, 25-22, 26-24 and Tapp had four kills (.250) and six blocks as Hitachi Rivale fell to 7-13.

Toyota Autobody Queenseis split its matches with NEC Red Rockets. Queenseis picked up its second win of the season with a 25-19, 26-24, 25-19 upset over NEC. Kelsey Robinson had 21 kills, hit .383, and had two blocks and an ace for Queenseis. Sarah Wilhite-Parson had 12 kills (.275) for NEC. In the rematch, NEC (12-4) beat Queenseis (2-18) with a sweep 25-10, 25-18, 26-24. Wilhite-Parsons had three kills and two blocks. Robinson had 10 kills (hitting .211), three blocks and an ace in the defeat.

All other matches in Japan were postponed.

Poland

Kara Bajema picked up another MVP award as Rzeszow defeated LKS Lodz 25-23, 25-17, 20-25, 25-23 in the Polish Cup. Bajema had 16 kills (.250) and four blocks for Rzeszow. Veronica Jones-Perry led Lodz with 26 kills (.279) and a block. Rzeszow advanced to the quarterfinals.

Chemik Police also advanced to the quarterfinals as Joker Swiecie had to withdraw due to COVID.

Brazil

In a clash of the top two teams in the league, Praia Clube swept Osasco 25-22, 25-22, 25-19. Rachael Adams had nine kills, hitting .429, and two blocks for Osasco (10-2) as its eight-match win streak was snapped.

Minas swept Fluminense 25-17, 25-18, 25-17. Danielle Cuttino had seven kills (.160) and two blocks for Minas (10-2).

