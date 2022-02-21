International women: Larson to Vero Volley Monza; big weeks for Bartsch-Hackley, Frantti, Akinradewo-Gunderson, Ruddins

In the biggest news of the week, the volleyball world was shocked as Jordan Larson signed with Vero Volley Monza. Larson, who recently signed on as an assistant coach at Texas and was out recruiting this weekend, will attempt to help Monza reach its goals in both the Champions and the Italian leagues. This is Larson’s first time playing in Italy, after spending time in other top leagues in Turkey, Russia, and China. The Olympic gold medalist is set to join former Wisconsin star Dana Rettke and the rest of the team in early March.

Champions League

This was the final week of the Champions League group stage. Each of the five pool winners will advance to the quarterfinals along with the three best ranked second place teams.

Pool A

Rzeszow had already clinched qualification and thus sent out a mixed lineup in its 28-26, 25-19, 25-18 loss to Kaliningrad (Russia). Kara Bajema had three kills, three blocks, and an ace for Rzeszow as it finished atop Pool A.

Dresdner was eliminated before the match day started, but still finished with a 25-22, 25-27, 25-23, 25-19 win over Prometey (Ukraine). Madeleine Gates had three kills (.143) and three aces for Dresdner while Jenna Gray added a kill, a block, and an ace. Gray led Dresdner to hit .211. Adora Anae had 10 kills (.194) for Prometey to go along with a block and an ace.

Pool B

Vakifbank cemented its position on top of Pool B with a 25-11, 25-18, 25-21 sweep of Mulhouse (France). Michelle Bartsch-Hackley was named MVP of the match as she had nine kills (.750) and three blocks. Chiaka Ogbogu added eight kills (.615), two aces, and a block. Yossiana Pressley received her first Champions League start for Mulhouse. She played both on both pins, contributing seven kills (.200).

Monza needed to win to have a chance to advance and it did, sweeping (25-21, 25-13, 25-23) LP Salo (Finland). Rettke had three kills (.600) before exiting the match in set two when Monza was in control. Monza finished second in Pool B.

Pool C

Pool C provided the drama this week. THY faced off against Liberec (Czech Republic) with both teams already being eliminated. THY quickly fell behind 0-2 with reserve players, before Lauren Carlini and Madison Kingdon-Rishel came into the match and stormed THY back to win 23-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-10. Kingdon-Rishel had 15 kills (.407) while Carlini added four kills and a block. Tori Dixon did not play.

It was do or die for Dinamo Moscow and Novara. The winner was guaranteed to advance, while the loser would vie for one of the second place spots. In the end, Dynamo Moscow put on a dominant performance, coming away with a 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 sweep in Italy. Haleigh Washington had three kills (.375) and two blocks for Novara. Micha Hancock started the match, before exiting in set two. Novara were eliminated after getting swept, with Monza having a better set-win ratio.

Pool E

Imoco Conegliano finished 6-0 in the group stage with 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 sweep of Chemik Police (Poland). Megan Courtney played the first two sets, after Imoco clinched the top spot, finishing with five kills (.300) and a block. Kathryn Plummer played the first set, finishing with one kill (.250) and a block. For Chemik Police, Dani Drews had 13 kills (.385) in her first Champions League start. Chemik Police were eliminated after being the fifth-ranked second-place team, behind Novara.

The quarterfinal pairings were set on Friday. In the top half, Monza will face Imoco Conegliano while Dinamo Kazan will meet Dinamo Moscow in an all-Russian battle. In the other half, Vakifbank will play Rzeszow while Fenerbahce (Turkey) will meet Kaliningrad.

Turkey

Vakifbank swept Mert Grup Sigorta 25-12, 25-19, 25-18. Ogbogu and Barstch-Hackley did not play. Vakifbank (17-2) is on top of the Turkish league standings, tied with Eczacibasi. Vakifbank, however, have played one less match.

THY overpowered Bolu 25-16, 25-17, 25-19. Lauren Carlini had four kills for THY as she set her team to hit .440. Kingdon-Rishel had four kills (-.063) before exiting the match in the second set. Kingdon-Rishel had eight receptions which she passed 75% positively. Tori Dixon did not appear. THY improved to 16-4 and sit third in the standings.

Italy

Busto Arsizio overcame a slow start mid-week clash swept Cuneo 25-23, 25-16, 25-12. Jordyn Poulter had a block as she set Busto Arsizio to hit .344.

Scandicci held off a fiery Chieri to win 19-25, 34-32, 25-20, 19-25, 15-11. Ali Frantti had 17 kills (.387) and two blocks for Chieri. Teammate Rhamat Alhassan contributed six kills (.333), two blocks, and an ace. Chieri fell for the second straight match and dipped to 10-7. Chieri sits in sixth place with 29 points.

Imoco fought off a spirited Cuneo, winning 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23. Courtney-Lush had 10 kills (.233) while being top passer, passing 67% positive. Plummer had three kills (.100) and a block in a limited role. Imoco won its second match in a row and improved to 15-2 and sit in third place with 43 points.

Busto Arsizio was victorious over Firenze 25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 26-24. Poulter contributed one kill for Busto as she led them to hit .218. Busto Arsizio improved to 13-7 on the year with 41 points in the standings.

Novara had some difficulty with Bergamo, rallying late in sets for a 25-20, 21-25, 27-25, 25-19 win. Washinton had nine kills (.400), four blocks, and an ace for Novara while Hancock had three aces, two kills, and a block. For Bergamo, Khalia Lanier had 17 kills (.302) and a block. Mac May added nine kills (.125), one block, and an ace. This was Novara’s fourth win in a row as it moved to 14-2 and 40 points on the season, sitting in fourth place with less matches played than the teams above. Bergamo slipped to 4-13 and 13 points, and fell back into the relegation zone.

Monza eased by Roma 25-19, 25-21, 25-18. Dana Rettke did not appear for Monza. Madison Bugg set Roma to hit .133. Monza stayed on top of the league with 46 points and a 15-4 record, while Roma slipped to 11th, at 6-12.

Japan

JT Marvelous overpowered Kurobe, winning in straight sets 25-18, 25-7, 25-9. Annie Drews led JT Marvelous with 10 kills (.625) while adding three blocks and an ace in the win.

NEC Red Rockets overcame Toyota Autobody Queenseis 25-12, 21-25, 25-23, 25-11. For Queenseis, Kelsey Robinson had 18 kills (.385) and two blocks. Sarah Wilhite-Parsons did not play for NEC.

Foluke Akinradewo-Gunderson led Hisamitsu Springs to a 25-10, 25-20, 25-13 sweep of Okayama. Akinradewo-Gunderson had 11 kills (.611), three blocks, and an ace.

Hitachi Rivale stormed back and endured a boisterous fifth set to win 21-25, 29-27, 18-25, 25-18, 27-25 over Ageo. Hannah Tapp contributed seven kills (.636) and four blocks for Hitachi.

Hitachi Rivale won its second match in a row with a 25-19, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19 win over Himeji. Tapp had 10 kills (.588), three blocks, and an ace to lead Hitachi. Hitachi improved to 9-13 on the season and remained in eighth place.

Hisamitsu overcame Kurobe 25-19, 25-16, 25-23. Akinradewo-Gunderson had nine kills (.438) and four blocks for Hisamitsu (13-6). Hisamitsu moved up the standings to fourth place.

NEC fell to Toray 22-25, 25-14, 17-25, 25-17, 15-10. Wilhite-Parsons was absent from the match again. NEC slipped to 15-5 and into third place.

JT Marvelous eased to a 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 sweep of Okayama. Drews had nine kills (.409) and a block. JT (18-2) remains on top of the league, with a three win advantage over Toray.

Toyota Autobody Queenseis’s match against PFU was postponed. Queenseis finished the week at 4-19, in 11th place.

Germany

Schwerin swept lowly Neuwied 25-17, 25-16, 25-19. Lindsey Ruddins was named MVP of the match as she had 10 kills (.500), two blocks, and an ace. Stephanie Samedy had five kills (.143) for Schwerin (11-5). Alexis Conaway was named silver MVP for Neuwied in the defeat.

Stuttgart had no troubles against Straubing, winning 25-17, 25-16, 25-21. T’Ara Ceasar was top scorer, contributing 13 kills (.591). Simone Lee came off of the bench to add five kills while Krystal Rivers did not play. This was Stuttgart’s sixteenth straight win in the league and it is undefeated at 16-0.

Dresdner cruised by a short-handed Vilsbiburg 25-19, 25-22, 25-21. Madeleine Gates had six kills (.667) and two blocks for Dresdner. Teammate Jenna Gray added a block while setting Dresdner to hit .241. For Vilsbiburg, Tiffany Clark had 13 service receptions, passing 31% positive. Dresdner improved to 12-4 after its fifth straight win. Vilsbiburg fell to 5-10 and is in eighth place, barely holding onto the last playoff position.

Wiesbaden’s winning streak came to an end with 26-24, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21 loss to Aachen. Justine Wong-Orantes was named silver MVP of the match. She contributed nine service receptions, passing 44% positive to go along with countless defensive plays. Wiesbaden fell to 8-7 and remained in seventh place.

Madison Lilley returned to the starting lineup as Potsdam beat Neuwied 25-13, 25-19, 25-21. Lilley contributed one block as she led Potsdam to hit .394. Potsdam improved to 13-4 after this week and is currently in second place in the standings.

Poland

LKS Lodz suffered a slow start but went past UNI Opole 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 25-6. Veronica Jones-Perry came off of the bench in set three and had five kills (.273) and an ace for Lodz (12-6).

Rzeszow swept Budowlani Lodz 25-22, 25-21, 25-23 to end the week. Bajema was top scorer again as she led with 15. Bajema had 13 kills (.179) to go along with a block and an ace. Rzeszow improved to 18-1, still in first place.

Brazil

Minas started with a 25-18, 20-25, 25-12, 25-13 win over Valinhos. Danielle Cuttino led Minas with 10 kills (.333) and a block. Minas improved to 13-5 and is in second place in the league after its third win in a row.

Osasco were upset by Fluminense 19-25, 25-17, 20-25, 26-24, 15-10 to start the week. Rachael Adams had eight kills (.545), three blocks, and an ace for Osasco.

Osasco were upset for a second time this week with a 25-22, 25-20, 25-22 loss to SESI Bauru. Adams had seven kills (.313), one blocks, and three aces. Nia Reed led SESI with 11 kills (.226), two blocks, and an ace. Osasco fell to 12-4 on the season and slipped to fourth place and was passed by SESI, who has 13 wins but with two more matches played.