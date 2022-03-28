There are hundreds of American women playing professional volleyball internationally. Our weekly report tracks many of them. Almost all in this report are former NCAA stars:

CEV Cup

Eczacibasi won the CEV Cup by beating Stuttgart 25-18, 25-21, 18-25, 26-24. McKenzie Adams had six kills (hitting .200), two blocks, and an ace for Eczacibasi. Krystal Rivers led Stuttgart with 13 kills (.097). Simone Lee added nine kills (.278) and a block. T’Ara Ceasar came off the bench to contribute 12 kills (.600), one block, and an ace.

Poland

Chemik Police upended Rzeszow from the top position in the league 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 25-12. Kara Bajema led Rzeszow with 19 points. She had 18 kills (.214) and a block. Bajema was also the top passer, receiving 33 serves which she passed 67% positively. Rzeszow (20-2) will start the playoffs as the second seed, facing off against Bielsko-Biala.

Veronica Jones-Perry and LKS Lodz (15-7) earned the third seed and will start against Radom.

Rzeszow advanced to the Polish Cup final with a 25-12, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17 win over Budowlani Lodz. Bajema was top scorer again as she had 21 points. Bajema contributed 15 kills (.171) to go along with a match high six blocks.

Rzeszow won the Polish Cup for the first time, defeating Legionowo 25-23, 25-19, 25-18. Bajema was named MVP as she was top scorer with 17 points. She had 14 kills (.565) and three blocks in the final.

Turkey

Vakifbank clinched the top seed for the playoffs by sweeping Aydin 25-21, 25-16, 25-19. Chiaka Ogbogu had five kills (.444) and two blocks for Vakifbank while Michelle Barstch-Hackley did not play. For Aydin, Anna Stevenson was limited to one kill and an ace. Vakifbank (23-2) won its 15th straight match in the league. Aydin (11-14) remained in eighth position.

THY secured its place in the playoffs by sweeping Galatasaray 27-25, 25-18, 25-15. Madi Kingdon-Rishel came off of the bench to have 14 kills (.565) for THY. Lauren Carlini added two kills and a block as she led THY to hit .448. THY improved to 20-5, but remained in fourth place.

Italy

Novara escaped Chieri in a midweek clash, winning 20-25, 30-28, 25-21, 22-25, 15-12. Micha Hancock had three kills and three aces for Novara while setting them to hit .251. Haleigh Washington contributed two kills (.143) and two blocks before exiting the match in set 2. Rhamat Alhassan had nine kills (.429) and five blocks for Chieri. Ali Frantti added 11 kills (.200).

Imoco Congeliano started the week with a 20-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22 win over Bergamo. Kathryn Plummer came off of the bench to be top scorer with 19 points. Plummer had 18 kills (.368) and a block. Megan Courtney-Lush had 14 kills (.444) while passing a match high 88% positive and was named MVP.

Imoco Conegliano fought off Chieri over the weekend 25-21, 25-17, 15-25, 25-21. Plummer had 10 kills (.250) and an ace. Courtney-Lush came off the bench to contribute four kills (.667). For Chieri, Frantti had nine kills (.429). Alhassan had five kills (.333) and two blocks. Imoco Conegliano improved to 22-3 with 63 points, and sits atop the league standings. Chieri dropped to 13-12, but with 40 points sits in sixth position.

Bergamo remained in the risk of relegation, falling to Firenze 23-25, 31-29, 25-20, 25-23. Khalia Lanier had 14 kills (.186) and three blocks for Bergamo. Mac May added 10 kills (.138) and an ace. Bergamo fell to 7-18 with 20 points.

Monza swept Vallefoglia 25-14, 25-21, 25-21. Jordan Larson was named MVP as she had nine kills (.350) while Dana Rettke added six kills (.417) and two blocks for Monza. Sonja Newcombe had seven kills (.300) for Vallefoglia. Monza improved to 19-6 with 60 points in third place.

Novara were defeated for just the third time, getting swept by Scandicci 25-17, 25-23, 25-22. Washington had seven kills (.462) and two blocks. Hancock had an ace while she set Novara to hit .206. Novara (21-3) remained in second place with 60 points, having played one less match than Imoco.

Japan

NEC Red Rockets continued their push for the playoffs with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 sweep over Denso. Sarah Wilhite-Parsons had 12 kills (.313), two aces, and a block for NEC.

Hitachi Rivale returned to action with a 16-25, 25-19, 25-23, 28-26 win over Kurobe. Hannah Tapp had 14 kills (.448) and three blocks for Hitachi.

Hisamitsu Springs overcame PFU 25-18, 27-29, 25-17, 25-15. Foluke Akinradewo-Gunderson had 20 kills (.800), three blocks, and an ace for Hisamitsu Springs. In their second match, Hisamitsu Springs nearly upset Toray, but fell 20-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 15-7. Akinradewo-Gunderson had nine kills (.381), one block, and an ace.

Toyota Autobody Queenseis started the week with a 25-19, 25-18, 22-25, 18-25, 15-11 win over PFU. Kelsey Robinson led all scorers with 29 kills (.390), two blocks, and an ace. Queenseis won another tight battle, this time against Ageo 21-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-27, 17-15. Robinson was top scorer with near identical numbers, as she had 29 kills (.388), four blocks, and an ace for Queenseis (10-23).

JT Marvelous continued its winning ways by sweeping Himeji 25-15, 25-22, 25-11. Annie Drews had 12 kills (.611) for JT Marvelous. JT Marvelous (24-5) has all but clinched a spot in the playoffs and remained in first place.

Hisamitsu Springs ended its week being upset by Himeji 32-30, 19-25, 25-17, 25-21. Akinradewo-Gunderson had 16 kills (.484) and two blocks. Hisamitsu fell to 20-10 and is in fourth, losing ground on NEC for the final playoff position.

NEC Red Rockets swept Hitachi Rivale 25-21, 25-16, 25-15 in a battle of former Golden Gophers. Wilhite-Parsons was top scorer with 15 kills (.295) and two blocks for NEC. Tapp had four kills (.375) and two blocks for Hitachi. NEC improved to 23-8 and remained in third place. Hitachi (13-17) moved into seventh place.

Germany

Dresdner swept both of its matches this week. In the first match, it beat Neuwied 25-17, 25-20, 25-20. Madeleine Gates had two kills (.400), one block, and an ace for Dresdner. Jenna Gray set the first two sets for Dresdner, before bowing out against the winless Neuwied. In the second match, Dresdner swept Munster 25-16, 25-15, 25-20. Gates contributed four kills (1.000), two blocks, and an ace. Gray set the entire match, leading Dresdner to hit .337. She also added two kills and an ace. Dresdner (16-4) is third behind Potsdam, but has played two less matches)

Wiesbaden swept Straubing 25-18, 25-11, 25-22. Justine Wong-Orantes was credited with nine service receptions, passing 67% perfect. Wiesbaden (12-10) won its third match in a row as it finished the regular season and currently sit in sixth place, but can finish in seventh depending on other teams’ results.

Potsdam handed Stuttgart its first league loss of the season with a 25-22, 26-24, 25-20 victory. Madison Lilley made a brief double sub appearance for Potsdam. For Stuttgart, Rivers had 18 kills (.432) and a block. Ceasar added 10 kills (.061) and a block. Lee did not play. Potsdam finished the season at 17-5 and currently sits in second place. Stuttgart fell to 19-1, but has already locked up the first seed for the playoffs.

Brazil

Osasco opened up the Brazilian League Playoffs with a 29-27, 25-18, 25-21 win over SESC. Rachael Adams had seven kills (.600) and two blocks for Osasco. Osasco leads the best of three series 1-0.

Minas also opened up the playoffs with a victory, defeating Barueri 25-15, 27-29, 25-22, 25-23. Danielle Cuttino had eight kills (-.027) and two blocks for Minas. Minas leads the series 1-0.

Nia Reed made her Brazilian Playoffs debut as SESI Bauru swept Fluminense 25-22, 25-19, 25-20. Reed was the top scorer with18 kills with only one error, hitting .531.

France

The regular season in France ended on Saturday with all teams playing their final matches.

Terville-Florange upset Mulhouse 26-24, 25-27, 25-18, 25-20 to claim one of its biggest victories of the season. Taylor Mims had 16 kills (.184), two blocks, and two aces. Kendall White was credited with 13 receptions, which she passed 54% positively. Ashley Evans added four aces, three kills, and a block while leading Terville-Florange to hit .196. Terville-Florange finished the season in fourth position, its best-ever performance. Yossiana Pressley made a brief appearance for Mulhouse, contributing five kills (.071) and two blocks. Mulhouse finished in second place.

RC Cannes upset Nantes 25-21, 28-26, 25-22 to end the season. Carli Synder was top scorer for RC Cannes as she had 11 kills (.220) and a block. Jaali Winters came off the bench to add nine kills (.269) and a block. RC Cannes finished the regular season in a disappointing sixth place. For Nantes, Tessa Grubbs added 10 points while Jaelyn Keene contributed nine. Nantes will sit in the fifth position in the playoffs.

Beziers was knocked out of playoff contention by losing to Saint-Raphael 22-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-8. Mariena Hayden had seven kills (.211) and two aces for Beziers. This is the first time since its promotion to the top league that Beziers will not participate in the French League playoffs.

Terville-Florange will face off against Nantes in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. RC Cannes will play against Venelles, while Mulhouse will start against Saint-Raphael.

