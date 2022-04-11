There are hundreds of American women playing professional volleyball internationally. Our weekly report tracks many of them. Almost all in this report are former NCAA stars:

Champions League

Vakifbank was swept by Fenerbahce 25-14, 25-20, 28-26 in the second leg of their semifinal. However, Vakifbank advanced to the Champions League final after winning the golden set 15-11. Michelle Barstch-Hackley had five kills (.118) while Chiaka Ogbogu had none.

Turkey

Aydin could not pull off the upset, falling to PTT 25-23, 16-25, 25-23, 25-14 in the first match of their series. Anna Stevenson had 10 kills (.714) and three blocks for Aydin. PTT leads the best of three series, 1-0.

Galatasaray roared back to defeat Kuzeyboru 14-25, 14-25, 25-17, 25-14, 15-13. Annie Mitchem had 16 kills (.143), one block, and an ace for Kuzeyboru in the series opener.

Italy

Novara started the best-of-three playoff series with a sweep of Cuneo 25-19, 25-17, 25-16. Haleigh Washington was limited to only one kill (-.222), but had a match-high six blocks. Micha Hancock chipped in two aces as she set Novara to hit .298.

Imoco Conegliano overcame a slow start to defeat Firenze 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-11 in the series openerKathryn Plummer added 14 kills (.458), a block, and an ace for Imoco. Megan Courtney-Lush came off the bench to add one kill (.500).

Monza started the playoffs with a sweep of Chieri 25-23, 25-20, 25-13. Jordan Larson had 12 kills (.524) for Monza while Dana Rettke added nine kills (.467) and two blocks. Rhamat Alhassan had five kills (.400) and a block for Chieri. Ali Frantti came off the bench to contribute three kills (.250). Monza leads the series 1-0.

Japan

Hisamitsu Springs advanced to the Japanese League finals by beatomg Toray 21-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-19 and advanced to the final by winning the golden set 25-23. Foluke Akinradewo-Gunderson was limited to just five kills (.250) and an ace. In the golden set, Akinradewo-Gunderson added three kills (.375) and a block.

Hisamitsu Springs got the finals’ series underway as it beat JT Marvelous 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23 in a nailbiter. Akinradewo-Gunderson led with 20 errorless kills (.690) and five blocks for Hisamitsu Springs. Annie Drews had 29 kills (.382), two blocks, and an ace for JT Marvelous.

Hisamitsu Springs, a win away from being the champion, and JT Marvelous will meet again next week in the final match of the two-legged final series. JT Marvelous must win in order to force a golden-set tiebreak.

Germany

Stuttgart started the playoffs with a 22-25, 25-9, 25-22, 25-10 win over Vilsbiburg. Simone Lee was named MVP as she had 19 kills (.412) and an ace. Krystal Rivers overcame a slow start to add 20 kills (.282), three blocks, and an ace. Alexis Hart had 11 kills (.150) and a block for Vilsbiburg while Tiffany Clark had 20 receptions, passing 40% positive.

Stuttgart clinched the series and advanced to the semifinals after sweeping Vilsbiburg 25-18, 25-16, 25-16. Lee was named MVP again as she had 18 kills (.424), two aces, and a block. Rivers added 17 kills (.500) and an ace. Hart added five kills (.125) for Vilsbibrg while setter Lindsay Flory added one. Tiffany Clark had 25 receptions, passing 40% positive again.

Potsdam swept Aachen 25-22, 25-12, 29-27 to start the playoffs. Madison Lilley made a brief double sub appearance while Lauren Page did not appear.

Potsdam came back to beat Aachen 17-25, 26-24, 25-20, 27-25. Lilley came off of the bench to lead Potsdam back in sets 2-4. She had one block while assisting Potsdam to hit .193. Potsdam advances to the semifinals.

Schwerin held on in its playoff opener, beating Suhl 25-18, 25-14, 17-25, 22-25, 15-9. Lindsey Ruddins was Schwerin’s top scorer as she had 11 kills (.233), two aces, and a block. Stephanie Samedy added 12 kills (.269) while Symone Speech added six (.235). Suhl was led by Danielle Harbin who had 20 kills (.250) while Roxie Wiblin chipped in seven kills (.200), three blocks, and an ace.

Schwerin came from behind to beat Suhl again 25-20, 15-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-13. Ruddins had 14 kills (.278) and one block. Samedy added 13 kills (.276) while Speech had nine kills (.375) and two blocks. Harbin led Suhl again with 22 kills (.375), one block, and an ace. Wiblin added two kills in a brief appearance. Schwerin advanced to play Stuttgart in the semifinals.

Dresdner got the playoffs underway with a convincing 25-19, 25-14, 25-12 win over Wiesbaden. Madeleine Gates was a perfect 7-7 (1.000) attacking while she also added three blocks and an ace. Jenna Gray also chipped in three blocks to go along with a kill and an ace. She led Dresdner to hit .333 as she was named MVP. Justine Wong-Orantes had seven receptions for Wiesbaden, passing 71% positive and was named MVP.

Dresdner clinched the series with another 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 sweep over Wiesbaden. Gates added four kills (.500), three blocks, and an ace. Gray had a kill and an ace while leading Dresdner to hit .248. Wong-Orantes had 11 receptions, passing 55% positive. Anna Wruck added six kills (.625) and a block for Wiesbaden. Dresder advances to the semifinals against Potsdam.

Poland

LKS Lodz started the playoffs with a sweep of Radom 25-17, 25-18, 25-16). Veronica Jones-Perry had eight kills (.235), three blocks, and an ace for Lodz.

LKS Lodz advanced to the semifinals by sweeping Radom again, this time 25-18, 25-19, 25-21. Jones-Perry had nine kills (.389) and one block. She also had a team high 31 receptions, passing 42% positive.

Rzeszow fended off the upset against Bielsko-Biala 25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 23-25, 15-7. Kara Bajema had 16 kills (.270) and three blocks for Rzeszow.

Rzeszow fought off Bielsko-Biala again, coming away with a 16-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-13 win. Bajema had 12 kills (.073) and an ace for Rzeszow. Rzeszow advanced to the semifinals and plays LKS Lodz.

Brazil

Minas opened the semifinals with a 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20 win over SESI Bauru. Danielle Cuttino did not play for Minas. Nia Reed led SESI with 20 kills (.255), two blocks, and an ace. Minas leads the best of three series, 1-0.

France

TFOC started the playoffs with a 25-13, 25-23, 25-22 win over Nantes. Taylor Mims was top scorer as she had 15 kills (.448), three blocks, and three aces. Ashley Evans added two kills, one block, and an ace while leading TFOC to hit .299. Kendall White had five receptions while passing 80% positive. Tessa Grubbs led Nantes with 12 kills (.333) and a block. Jaelyn Keene and Lauren Schad both chipped in three kills and a block.

RC Cannes upset Venelles 25-16, 25-22, 25-27, 25-14 to start thei playoffs. Jaali Winters was named MVP as she had 13 kills (.205), two blocks, and two aces while being the match’s top passer. Carli Synder was top scorer as she had 17 kills (.262), one block, and an ace. Claire Felix contributed 11 kills (.500) and seven blocks.