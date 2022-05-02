PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

There are hundreds of American women playing professional volleyball internationally. Our weekly report tracks many of them. Almost all in this report are former NCAA stars:

Italy

Monza advanced to the league playoff finals as it upset Novara 24-26, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-12. Jordan Larson had 11 kills (hitting .143) for Monza. Dana Rettke added five kills (.267), three blocks, and three aces. Haleigh Washington had 10 kills (.368), seven blocks, and one ace for Novara. Micha Hancock added three kills and a block as Novara hit .269 in its season finale.

Monza pulled off another upset, this time in the first match of the best-of-five playoff final as it beat Imoco Conegliano 25-23, 15-25, 19-25, 25-16, 15-13. Larson had 12 kills (.286) and two blocks. Larson was also the top passer, receiving serve 81% positively. Rettke chipped in two kills (-.100). Megan Courtney-Lush had seven kills (.190), two blocks, and an ace for Conegliano. Kathryn Plummer had two kills (.333) in a limited role.

Turkey

VakifBank advanced to the playoff final by sweeping THY 25-16, 28-26, 25-21. Michelle Barstch-Hackley had nine kills (.529) for VakifBank. Chiaka Ogbogu did not play. Madi Kingdon-Rishel had seven kills (.353) and one block for THY. Lauren Carlini added one block and set THY to hit .168.

Eczacibasi breezed by THY 25-18, 25-19, 25-20) to start the best-of-three series for third place. McKenzie Adams did not play for Eczacibasi due to foreigner limits. Kingdon-Rishel had two kills (.000). Carlini added one kill while leading THY to hit .175.

VakifBank then fell in the first match of the best-of-five playoff final to Fenerbahce 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19. Barstch-Hackley had six kills (.200). Ogbogu did not play.

Poland

Top seeded Chemik Police survived against Rzeszow 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 15-12 in the first match of the best-of-five final. Kara Bajema was top scorer with 27 kills (.302) and two blocks for Rzeszow.

LKS Lodz swept Budowlani Lodz 25-21, 25-17, 27-25 as the best-of-five series for third place began. Veronica Jones-Perry had nine kills (.273) for LKS Lodz.

Germany

Potsdam got the German best-of-five final underway with a 25-19, 25-22, 25-18) sweep of Stuttgart. Krystal Rivers led Stuttgart with 17 kills (.343), one block, and one ace. Simone Lee had 12 kills (.129) and three blocks. Tara Ceasar came off the bench to add one kill. This was only the second loss against a German opponent this season for Stuttgart.

Stuttgart bounced back in the second match by sweeping Potsdam 25-22, 25-16, 26-24. Lee was top scorer as she had 18 kills (.256). Rivers added 17 kills (.308) and one block. Madison Lilley came off the bench to set for Potsdam, getting one block.

France

Volero Le Cannet swept Mulhouse 25-21, 25-17, 27-25 in the first match of the finals series in France. Yossiana Pressley came off the bench and had five kills (.214) for Mulhouse.

Champions Around the World

In Austria, Linz-Steg was crowned champions after beating SVS Post Schwechat 3-1 in the final. Marisa Cerchio (Virginia Tech), Carinne Gebhardt (North Florida), and Carly Beddingfield (New Mexico) play for Linz-Steg.

In Finland, Polkky Kuusamo won the title by beating LP Kangasala 4-3 in the playoff finals. Molly Lohman (Minnesota), Jalissa Trotter (Syracuse), Carlyle Nusbaum (Lipscomb), and Adeja Lambert (Michigan) were all crowned champions as Polkky Kuusamo won its first ever league title.

In Brazil, Minas won its third title in a row by beating Praia Clube 2-0 in the playoff final. Danielle Cuttino was injured and not able to play.

🏆 É CAMPEÃO!!! 💙 Pela terceira vez consecutiva, o Itambé/Minas vence o Dentil Praia Clube na final e é campeão da Superliga Feminina 1XBET.#VaiMinas #ItambéMinas #ParedãoAzul pic.twitter.com/12Tq8pRJHP — Minas Tênis Clube (@MinasTenisClube) April 30, 2022

In Denmark, Brondby VK won its first title since 2018 by beating Holte in the finals series. Tess Reid (Loyola Marymount), Nicole Pawlikowski (Northern Illinois) and coach Dan Pawlikowski were honored as champions. Kailyn Williams (Howard) and Brooke Seaman (Brevard College) were silver medalists with Holte.

In Sweden, Hylte/Halmstad won its second straight league title by beating Orebro. Hannah Angeli (Bradley) won her first professional title as Hylte/Halmstad finished the season undefeated at 29-0, dropping only six sets all season. Finishing runner-up with Orebro were Leah Clayton (Colorado), Annie Ertz (Towson), and Angel Gaskin (Hawaii).

In Romania, CSM Targoviste, which included former Kentucky player Leah Meyer, finished in second place.