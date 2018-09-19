USA men sweep Tunisia, head to FIVB Worlds second round at 5-0

Taylor Sander had nine kills and four aces and Max Holt five kills and six aces as the USA men defeated Tunisia 25-12, 25-18, 25-13 Tuesday at the FIVB World Championship in Bari, Italy.

Now the team (5-0) heads to Sofia, Bulgaria, where it plays Canada on Thursday and the home team on Friday before facing Iran on Sunday.

Against Tunisia, the USA held a 17-2 advantage in service aces. Aaron Russell added eight kills and an ace and David Smith had five kills, a block and an ace. Matt Anderson had five kills, a block and six digs. Sander had six digs.

“I think you always have to respect the game and respect the process of these tournaments,” USA coach John Speraw said of playing winless African champion Tunisia. “I think it’s not unusual for a team with nothing to lose to come out and play great volleyball.

“Even in between sets, even though we won pretty handily, we would talk about, ‘We could be a little bit better in transition. We could be a little bit better about how we are communicating some of those sets.’ ”

In this tournament the USA also beat Serbia, Australia, Russia and Cameroon.