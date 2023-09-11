The U.S. Men’s National volleyball team, sparked by the play of opposite Matt Anderson and setter Micah Christenson, swept Canada on Sunday in Charleston, West Virginia, to win the NORCECA Continental championship for the first time since 2017.

Team USA won the final 25-20, 25-14, 25-22 and finished the tournament with a 5-0 record. Canada took the silver medal, and Cuba won bronze with a sweep of the Dominican Republic.

Christenson was named the tournament’s most valuable player, libero Erik Shoji was named best receiver, and Anderson had 16 points on 12 attacks, hit .588 and added two blocks and two aces in the title match.

As a team, the U.S. had advantages in attacks (44-31) and blocks (5-3) and scored 23 points on Canada’s errors.

The U.S., Canada, Cuba and fifth-place Mexico will be the four teams from NORCECA competing in the Volleyball Olympic Qualifying Tournament from September 30 to October 8.