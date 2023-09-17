A day after opening with a sweep of Colombia, the USA women swept Thailand 25-13, 25-16, 25-28 on Sunday in the Road to Paris Volleyball Qualifier in Lodz, Poland.

Now the American have a day off before facing Slovenia for the third of seven pool-play matches in the Olympic qualification tournament.

Against Thailand, Jordan Thompson led with 15 kills, two blocks, four digs and an ace. Dana Rettke had five kills and six blocks and Kelsey Robinson had eight kills, two blocks, five digs and an ace. Chiaka Ogbogu had six kills and three blocks.

Setter Lauren Carlini had three kills, three blocks and four digs and the Americans hit .372. Justine Wong-Orantes led with 12 digs.

Thailand is 0-2. The USA led in kills (41-27), blocks (16-5) and aces (4-1).

Also in Pool C on Sunday, Gremany beat Colombia. Later, Poland was to play Korea and Italy was to face Slovenia.

The remainder of the pool-play schedule:

Tuesday, September 19, vs. Slovenia, 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 20, vs. Korea, 8:30 a.m.

Friday, September 22, vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, September 23 vs. Poland, 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, September 24, vs. Germany, 11:30 a.m.

All matches can be seen on Volleyball World TV. Use “VOLLEYBALLMAG” for a discount.