The USA bounced back from getting swept by Poland with a 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22 victory Friday over Türkiye in the FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship.

The win guarantees the Americans a spot in the quarterfinals, but first they wrap up pool play Friday against Thailand.

Chiaka Ogbogu led the USA with seven kills, six blocks, two aces and a dig against Türkiye in the match in Lodz, Poland. Kelsey Cook had 13 kills, five digs and a block;

Annie Drews had 10 kills, two blocks, a dig and an ace; and Ali Frantti had 10 kills, a block, three digs and an ace ace. Haleigh Washington had four kills, a dig and three blocks.

Setter Jordyn Poulter had four digs. Justine Wong-Orantes had four digs and Morgan Hentz three as both saw time as the libero.

The quarterfinals begin Tuesday in both Apeldoorn, Netherlands, and Gliwice, Poland.