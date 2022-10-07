The USA bounced back from getting swept by Poland with a 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22 victory Friday over Türkiye in the FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship.

The win guarantees the Americans a spot in the quarterfinals, but first they  wrap up pool play Friday against Thailand.

Chiaka Ogbogu led the USA with seven kills, six blocks, two aces and a dig against Türkiye in the match in Lodz, Poland. Kelsey Cook had 13 kills, five digs and a block;

Ali Frantti is focused on the pass against Türkiye/Volleyball World photo

Annie Drews had 10 kills, two blocks, a dig and an ace; and Ali Frantti had 10 kills, a block, three digs and an ace ace. Haleigh Washington had four kills, a dig and three blocks.

Setter Jordyn Poulter had four digs. Justine Wong-Orantes had four digs and Morgan Hentz three as both saw time as the libero.

The quarterfinals begin Tuesday in both Apeldoorn, Netherlands, and Gliwice, Poland.

Kelsey Cook hits off the block of Türkiye’s Saliha Sahin and Eda Erdem/Volleyball World photo

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here