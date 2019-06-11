Volleyball Nations League: USA men head to France, women fall to Turkey

Both the USA Volleyball men’s and women’s national teams are competing in their respective Volleyball Nations League.

The USA men improved to 2-4 on Sunday after beating Portugal 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17 in Ufa, Russia.

Now, after going 1-2 in both of their first-round groups of three matches, the men move on to Cannes, France, where they play three more matches starting Friday.

They face Argentina on Friday, Germany on Saturday and France on Sunday. All three matches start at 11 a.m. Eastern and can be seen on FloVolleyball.tv.

Click here for the USA Volleyball report, roster and complete schedule.

The women, meanwhile, stood 7-2 after three rounds of three matches each.

But they are in Jiangmen, China, and got swept by Turkey on Tuesday 25-15, 25-17, 27-25. They face Poland at 4 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, and China at 8 a.m. Eastern Thursday.

Click here for the USA Volleyball women’s update and preview.