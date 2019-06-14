USA women sweep China in VNL, USA men resume play in France

The USA women bounced back from getting swept Tuesday in Jiangmen, China, by Turkey in the Volleyball Nations League by beating Poland on Wednesday and then sweeping China at home on Thursday.

They now stand 9-3 in the VNL and head Tuesday for three matches in three days in Ekaterinburg, Russia, against Russia, the Netherlands, and Thailand.

The USA men resumed VNL action Friday in Cannes, France, where they were scheduled to play Argentina, followed by a Saturday match against Germany and a battle with the home team.

The men are 2-4 after the first two rounds of action, going 1-2 in three matches in Poland and the same in Russia. Coach John Speraw made two roster changes for this trip, bringing in middle blocker Taylor Averill in for Jeff Jendryk and libero Larry Tuileta for Kyle Dagostino.

Click here for the USA Volleyball men’s preview with its roster, schedule and more.

The USA women got everyone’s attention Thursday with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-21over China that left them in fourth place in the 16-team VNL.

“Our team put together a really nice effort,” USA coach Karch Kiraly said. “Our coaches put together a great scouting plan and our players executed it. It was by far our best and cleanest match of the tournament, even though we have had lots of good things happen in this tournament and some disappointing things also.

“This is a nice way to end the China leg of Volleyball Nations League.”

In that match, former Big Ten players led the way as Illinois’ Michelle Bartsch-Hackley had with 17 kills, two aces and a block, Nebraska’s Kelsey Robinson added 18 kills, a block and ace, and Purdue’s Annie Drews had 13 kills.

Click here for the USA Volleyball China-match recap that includes the roster, schedule and more.

Click here for the FIVB VNL website.