We caught up with John Speraw, the USA men’s national-team coach, in his hotel in Italy on Saturday.

The Americans, a mix of veterans — including the return of Matt Anderson — and youngsters are just six days away from opening play in the 2022 FIVB World Men’s Volleyball Championship when they play Mexico, then Bulgaria and Poland. The roster is set and we go over all 16 players, by position, that Speraw and staff brought on the trip.

The USA is coming off a strong performance in the Volleyball Nations League in which the Americans tied for the most victories in the preliminary rounds and then advanced to the gold-medal match:

Click here for the USA Volleyball news release with the roster, and here for more about the World Championships that will be competed in Poland and Slovenia on VolleyballWorld.com. All the matches can be seen on VolleyballWorld.tv.