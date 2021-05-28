Rapid Read: USA Volleyball yanks Colorado Crossroads qualifier status

USA Volleyball announced Friday morning that it will strip the Colorado Crossroads volleyball tournament of its status as a national qualifier, effective immediately.

“In light of recent events and effective immediately, USA Volleyball has terminated its agreement with Colorado Crossroads Girls Junior National Qualifier. Effective 2022 and beyond, Colorado Crossroads will no longer be a qualifying event for the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship. USA Volleyball will honor all bids that have been awarded to teams who competed in the event in 2021.”

In mid-May in Denver, Crossroads denied access to nursing babies of parents and coaches, citing a tournament-imposed rule to deny access to any non-players under 16 years of age.

The decision by Crossroads drew national attention and condemnation and forced USA Volleyball to put out a statement on the tournament’s second day to this effect:

“It has been brought to USA Volleyball’s attention that a club coach participating in the Colorado Crossroads tournament in Denver says she was prohibited from bringing her breastfeeding baby into the tournament. Colorado Crossroads is one qualifier event for the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship. Colorado Crossroads is not operated or controlled by USA Volleyball and its jurisdiction over the event is limited. USA Volleyball has expressed its disagreement with this decision to the tournament director and is encouraging the tournament to reverse the regulation.”

Contacted after the tournament, Crossroads director Kay Rogness said she would not comment on advice of counsel and her public relations firm, but said that a statement might be released by the tournament by the end of last week.

None came.

A follow-up request for more information via email yielded no further information.

This story will be updated next week.

